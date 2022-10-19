Pence Declines to Say if He Would Vote for Trump in 2024: ‘There Might Be Somebody Else I’d Prefer More’

Former Vice President Mike Pence declined to say if he would vote for former President Donald Trump in 2024, should the country’s 45th president run again.

Pence delivered a speech before a conference hosted by the conservative Young America’s Foundation at Georgetown University Wednesday night in Washington, D.C. After his remarks, he fielded several questions from students.

One student asked, “Mr. Pence, if Donald Trump is the Republican nominee for president in 2024, will you vote for him?”

Some in the crowd gasped. The former vice president sat quietly for a moment before he answered.

“Well, there might be somebody else I’d prefer more,” he said to applause. “What I can tell you is I have every confidence that the Republican Party is going to sort out leadership. All my focus has been on the midterm elections and it will stay that way for the next 20 days.”

Pence said after Nov. 8, he will be “thinking about the future.”

The former vice president has been more willing to break with Trump throughout the last year in the face of unrelenting attacks and false assertions Pence could have kept him in office.

In February, he said Trump was “wrong” about a vice president’s ability to refuse to recognize electoral votes.

“There are those in our party who believe that as the presiding officer over the joint session of Congress that I possessed unilateral authority to reject Electoral College votes,” he said. “And I heard this week that former President Trump said I had the right to overturn the election,” Pence told the Federalist Society. He continued:

President Trump is wrong. I had no right to overturn the election. The presidency belongs to the American people, and the American people alone. And frankly, there is almost no idea more un-American than the notion that any one person could choose the American president.

