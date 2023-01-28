Two Wounded By 13-Year-Old Gunman In Jerusalem Shooting Only Day After Seven Killed At Synagogue

Two men were injured in a shooting in East Jerusalem on Saturday, only a day after another shooting a synagogue left seven dead.

Saturday’s shooting was allegedly carried out by a 13-year-old Palestinian boy who was stopped by armed witnesses passing by. The gunman was shot and wounded.

The gunman in Friday’s shooting went on a “killing spree,” authorities said, and he was eventually killed in a shootout with police. That shooter targeted a synagogue and he killed seven people and injured multiple others. That incident is reportedly being investigated as a terror attack.

Israeli police commissioner Kobi Shabtai called it “one of the worst attacks we have encountered in recent years” in a Friday statement to the public.

The young shooter on Saturday reportedly tried ambushing five men on their way to prayer, shooting and injuring two of them. CNN reported that Saturday’s attack may have stemmed from the alleged young shooter knowing a boy who had been killed in a shooting.

CNN reported:

Referring to Saturday’s attack, a community leader said the 13-year-old suspected shooter knew a 16-year-old Palestinian who died of gunshot wounds a day earlier. Jawad Siam, director of the Silwanic non-profilt organization in East Jerusalem, told CNN the suspect’s family denied their 13-year-old son was responsible for the Saturday attack, which happened close to the Al-Aqsa Mosque in Silwan, East Jerusalem. According to Siam, the 13-year-old suspect was a neighbor of a 16-year-old Palestinian who died of gunshot wounds in hospital overnight Friday. The 16-year-old was shot Wednesday by Israeli police.

