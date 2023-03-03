WATCH: Alex Murdaugh Sentenced to Life in Prison For Murders of Wife and Son

Alex Murdaugh was sentenced to life in prison for the 2021 murders of his wife Maggie and son Paul by a judge in South Carolina Circuit Court Friday.

Judge Clifton Newman delivered emotional comments to Murdaugh, once a powerful South Carolina lawyer, during the sentencing, recalling how he had practiced law in his courtroom before being disbarred and how shocking it had been to see him go from an esteemed member of the legal community to a grieving father to a convicted murderer.

Prosecutors did not seek the death penalty in the case, instead arguing for life in prison without the possibility of parole.

“I know you have to see Maggie and Paul during the nighttime when you’re attempting to go to sleep — I’m sure they come and visit you,” the judge said.

“All day and every night,” Murdaugh replied.

“I’m sure,” the judge replied. “They will continue to do so.”

Newman spent some time highlighting Murdaugh’s “duplicitous” conduct and extensive lies before issuing a sentence of two consecutive life sentences, one for each murder.

Murdaugh was found guilty by a jury Thursday night on four counts: the murder of his wife and son and two counts of possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.

