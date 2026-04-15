Jimmy Kimmel Claims MAGA’s ‘Cardinal Rule’ Is the ‘Opposite of Christianity’

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Jimmy Kimmel said President Donald Trump’s Make America Great Again movement practices the “opposite of Christianity” because they refuse to admit they made a mistake — especially when it comes to voting for the president.

The late night comic made the bold claim during a podcast interview with former first lady Michelle Obama on Wednesday.

Kimmel said:

The cardinal rule of MAGA is to never admit when you are wrong. First of all, it’s the opposite of Christianity. I mean, it’s the basis of the whole faith you know, is asking for forgiveness. And that seems to be cast aside.

Obama’s brother and co-host Craig Robinson backed up Kimmel, chiming in “Yeah, right” as the ABC star spoke.

Kimmel made the comment after saying he appreciated some of the podcasters and influencers who backed Trump in 2024 who are now saying they regret their vote; he did not name any podcasters in particular.

“I’m grateful to them for being honest and admitting that they were mistaken,” Kimmel said. “It happens almost never.”

Kimmel — as anyone who has loosely followed politics or the news over the last decade knows — has a long-running feud with Trump.

He notably teared up during his first monologue after Trump beat Kamala Harris in ’24, saying it was a “terrible night” for women, children, and “hundreds of thousands of hard-working immigrants.”

And Trump has ripped Kimmel on a number of occasions, as well as celebrated when Kimmel was suspended last year for his erroneous comments about the murder of Charlie Kirk.

Kimmel told Obama and Robinson on Wednesday the criticism he’s received for bashing Trump was probably because people were surprised he suddenly started talking about politics. But he said it was true to who he was; Kimmel said his parents are “very, very, very liberal” and that he had never voted for a Republican in his life.

Watch above.

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