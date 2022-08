Brian Stelter’s Final Episode of Reliable Sources Draws Most Viewers on CNN Sunday

The ratings are in for the last episode of Reliable Sources, the Sunday media affairs show hosted by Brian Stelter that CNN canceled last week.

Reliable Sources drew 769,000 total viewers at 11 a.m., making it the most watched show on CNN Sunday. Those numbers were enough to beat every show on MSNBC on Sunday, as well as many weekday shows on CNN.

In the advertiser coveted 25-54 age demographic, Reliable Sources drew 105,000 viewers.

Stelter’s rival on Fox News, MediaBuzz hosted by Howard Kurtz, drew 1.39 million viewers and 220,000 in the demo.

New CNN boss Chris Licht canceled the 30-year-old program last week and showed Stelter — a nine-year veteran of the network and its chief media correspondent — the door. The entire staff of the program was laid off as well.

The move confounded fans of the show, who pointed out it was often the top-rated CNN program on Sundays — and the only program on CNN or MSNBC offering criticism of the media.

But Stelter’s adversarial coverage of the Trump administration and conservative media earned him powerful critics, and his ouster was seen by many as a necessary component in the new regime’s efforts to produce a less opinionated CNN.

Here is a full breakdown of Sunday’s cable news ratings by show:

Total Viewers (thousands)

ET FNC CNN MSNBC NEWSMAX NEWSNATION 6a FOX & FRIENDS SUNDAY:

681 NEW DAY WEEKEND:

338 AYMAN:

230 ALLEN JACKSON:

11 — 7a FOX & FRIENDS SUNDAY:

994 NEW DAY WEEKEND:

362 KATIE PHANG SHOW:

390 WAKE UP AMERICA WEEKEND:

91 — 8a FOX & FRIENDS SUNDAY:

1373 INSIDE POLITICS:

444 VELSHI:

540 — — 9a FOX & FRIENDS SUNDAY:

1421 STATE OF THE UNION:

582 — — LAST MAN STANDING:

35 10a SUNDAY MORNING FUTURES:

1695 FAREED ZAKARIA: GPS:

696 SUNDAY SHOW W/J. CAPEHART:

641 NEW TO THE STREET:

57 LAST MAN STANDING:

52 11a MEDIA BUZZ:

1393 RELIABLE SOURCES:

769 — BENNY REPORT; THE:

89 LAST MAN STANDING:

82 12p FOX NEWS LIVE:

1161 STATE OF THE UNION:

700 ALEX WITT REPORTS:

588 HUCKABEE:

65 LAST MAN STANDING:

126 1p FOX NEWS LIVE:

1053 FAREED ZAKARIA: GPS:

566 — DICK MORRIS DEMOCRACY:

79 LAST MAN STANDING:

120 2p FOX NEWS SUNDAY:

1009 CNN NEWSROOM:

514 YASMIN VOSSOUGHIAN REPRTS:

419 ROB CARSONS WHAT IN THE:

72 LAST MAN STANDING:

138 3p SUNDAY MORNING FUTURES:

728 CNN NEWSROOM:

452 — WISE GUYS WITH JOHN TABAC:

87 LAST MAN STANDING:

114 4p FOX NEWS LIVE:

652 CNN NEWSROOM:

524 SYMONE:

424 80S: DECADE OF DECISION,:

56 LAST MAN STANDING:

145 5p BIG SUNDAY SHOW, THE:

1076 CNN NEWSROOM:

586 POLITICS NATION:

491 GREG KELLY THIS WEEK:

97 LAST MAN STANDING:

161 6p FOX REPORT WITH JON SCOTT:

1161 CNN NEWSROOM:

451 AMERCAN VOICES /MENENDEZ:

494 MARK KAYE SHOW, THE:

89 LAST MAN STANDING:

164 7p SUNDAY NIGHT IN AMERICA.:

1649 CNN NEWSROOM:

534 — GORKA REALITY CHECK; THE:

128 NEWSNATION PRIME:

88 8p LIFE, LIBERTY AND LEVIN:

1982 CNN NEWSROOM:

521 MEHDI HASAN SHOW:

478 AMERICA BURNING:

113 NEWSNATION PRIME:

61 9p NEXT REVOLUTION, THE:

1340 CNN SPECIAL REPORT:

722 AYMAN:

522 WOKE AMERICA:

77 NEWSNATION PRIME:

47 10p AMERICA?S GRANDMOTHER:

1089 UNITED SHADES OF AMERICA:

694 FIELD REPORT/ PAOLA RAMOS:

337 GORKA REALITY CHECK; THE:

65 NEWSNATION PRIME:

29 11p LIFE, LIBERTY AND LEVIN:

816 UNITED SHADES OF AMERICA:

435 STORIES WE TELL:

159 ELVIS PRESLEY:

39 NEWSNATION PRIME:

32

25-54 Demo (thousands)

ET FNC CNN MSNBC NEWSMAX NEWSNATION 6a FOX & FRIENDS SUNDAY:

102 NEW DAY WEEKEND:

66 AYMAN:

41 ALLEN JACKSON:

0 — 7a FOX & FRIENDS SUNDAY:

149 NEW DAY WEEKEND:

60 KATIE PHANG SHOW:

45 WAKE UP AMERICA WEEKEND:

11 — 8a FOX & FRIENDS SUNDAY:

213 INSIDE POLITICS:

65 VELSHI:

59 — — 9a FOX & FRIENDS SUNDAY:

219 STATE OF THE UNION:

93 — — LAST MAN STANDING:

3 10a SUNDAY MORNING FUTURES:

234 FAREED ZAKARIA: GPS:

115 SUNDAY SHOW W/J. CAPEHART:

76 NEW TO THE STREET:

2 LAST MAN STANDING:

15 11a MEDIA BUZZ:

220 RELIABLE SOURCES:

105 — BENNY REPORT; THE:

7 LAST MAN STANDING:

15 12p FOX NEWS LIVE:

180 STATE OF THE UNION:

114 ALEX WITT REPORTS:

63 HUCKABEE:

9 LAST MAN STANDING:

26 1p FOX NEWS LIVE:

164 FAREED ZAKARIA: GPS:

114 — DICK MORRIS DEMOCRACY:

4 LAST MAN STANDING:

25 2p FOX NEWS SUNDAY:

153 CNN NEWSROOM:

107 YASMIN VOSSOUGHIAN REPRTS:

47 ROB CARSONS WHAT IN THE:

10 LAST MAN STANDING:

47 3p SUNDAY MORNING FUTURES:

107 CNN NEWSROOM:

96 — WISE GUYS WITH JOHN TABAC:

9 LAST MAN STANDING:

33 4p FOX NEWS LIVE:

118 CNN NEWSROOM:

76 SYMONE:

41 80S: DECADE OF DECISION,:

3 LAST MAN STANDING:

38 5p BIG SUNDAY SHOW, THE:

154 CNN NEWSROOM:

83 POLITICS NATION:

31 GREG KELLY THIS WEEK:

3 LAST MAN STANDING:

37 6p FOX REPORT WITH JON SCOTT:

157 CNN NEWSROOM:

75 AMERCAN VOICES /MENENDEZ:

38 MARK KAYE SHOW, THE:

10 LAST MAN STANDING:

44 7p SUNDAY NIGHT IN AMERICA.:

188 CNN NEWSROOM:

83 — GORKA REALITY CHECK; THE:

10 NEWSNATION PRIME:

27 8p LIFE, LIBERTY AND LEVIN:

190 CNN NEWSROOM:

78 MEHDI HASAN SHOW:

31 AMERICA BURNING:

8 NEWSNATION PRIME:

7 9p NEXT REVOLUTION, THE:

138 CNN SPECIAL REPORT:

97 AYMAN:

54 WOKE AMERICA:

8 NEWSNATION PRIME:

5 10p AMERICA?S GRANDMOTHER:

91 UNITED SHADES OF AMERICA:

120 FIELD REPORT/ PAOLA RAMOS:

23 GORKA REALITY CHECK; THE:

6 NEWSNATION PRIME:

4 11p LIFE, LIBERTY AND LEVIN:

103 UNITED SHADES OF AMERICA:

73 STORIES WE TELL:

18 ELVIS PRESLEY:

2 NEWSNATION PRIME:

5

