John Heilemann, guest hosting for Nicolle Wallace, posted very strong numbers for a Friday afternoon, raking in more than 2 million average viewers for both hours of Wallace’s show, Deadline: White House.

Heilemann not only scored above average viewership for MSNBC during the time slot, but he also beat all of the rest of the network’s line-up. Lawrence O’Donnell at 10 p.m. came in second place with 1.95 million total viewers, while Ari Melber at 6 p.m. scored 1.9 million.

Heilemann crushed his CNN time slot competition but lost out to Fox News, which yet again scored the highest-rated show on cable news with The Five at 5 p.m.

Here is a full breakdown of Friday’s cable news ratings by show:

Total Viewers (thousands)

ET FNC CNN MSNBC NEWSMAX NEWSNATION 6a FOX AND FRIENDS:

1114 NEW DAY:

414 MORNING JOE:

1136 CONVERSATIONS WITH NANCY:

18 EARLY MORNING:

5 7a FOX AND FRIENDS:

1434 NEW DAY:

435 — WAKE UP AMERICA:

105 MORNING IN AMERICA:

29 8a FOX AND FRIENDS:

1779 NEW DAY:

535 — — — 9a AMERICAS NEWSROOM:

1838 CNN NEWSROOM:

707 MORNING JOE:

1282 NATIONAL REPORT:

160 — 10a AMERICAS NEWSROOM:

1728 CNN NEWSROOM:

823 JOSE DIAZ-BALART REPORTS:

896 — BLUE BLOODS:

70 11a FAULKNER FOCUS, THE:

1828 AT THIS HOUR:

795 MSNBC REPORTS- LIVE:

812 — BLUE BLOODS:

72 12p OUTNUMBERED:

2018 INSIDE POLITICS:

904 ANDREA MITCHELL REPORTS:

877 JOHN BACHMAN NOW:

180 BLUE BLOODS:

110 1p AMERICA REPORTS:

1734 CNN NEWSROOM:

867 CHRIS JANSING REPORTS:

972 — BLUE BLOODS:

150 2p AMERICA REPORTS:

1968 CNN NEWSROOM:

929 KATY TUR REPORTS:

1194 AMERICAN AGENDA:

176 BLUE BLOODS:

198 3p STORY, THE:

2167 CNN NEWSROOM:

1193 HALLIE JACKSON REPORTS:

1636 — BLUE BLOODS:

199 4p YOUR WORLD W/NEIL CAVUTO:

2249 LEAD WITH JAKE TAPPER:

1318 DEADLINE:WHITE HOUSE:

2002 CHRIS SALCEDO SHOW, THE:

333 BLUE BLOODS:

249 5p FIVE, THE:

3644 SITUATION ROOM:

1344 — SPICER & CO:

284 NEWSNATION: RUSH HOUR:

148 6p SPECIAL RPT W/BRET BAIER:

2291 SITUATION ROOM:

1063 BEAT W/ARI MELBER:

1902 RECORD WITH GRETA VAN SUS:

234 NEWSNATION: RUSH HOUR:

56 7p JESSE WATTERS PRIMETIME:

2759 ERIN BURNETT OUTFRONT:

1164 BEAT W/ARI MELBER:

1701 ROB SCHMITT TONIGHT:

197 ON BALANCE W/ VITTERT:

39 8p TUCKER CARLSON TONIGHT:

2923 ANDERSON COOPER 360:

1299 ALL IN W/ CHRIS HAYES:

1524 ERIC BOLLING THE BALANCE:

242 NEWSNATION PRIME:

48 9p HANNITY:

2761 DON LEMON TONIGHT:

918 MSNBC PRIME:

1794 PRIME NEWS:

145 DAN ABRAMS LIVE:

61 10p INGRAHAM ANGLE, THE:

2171 DON LEMON TONIGHT:

803 LAST WORD W/ L. ODONNELL:

1948 GREG KELLY REPORTS:

136 BANFIELD:

59 11p GUTFELD!:

2231 ANDERSON COOPER 360:

640 11TH HOUR W/ S. RUHLE:

1294 ROB SCHMITT TONIGHT:

81 NEWSNATION PRIME:

36

25-54 Demo (thousands)

ET FNC CNN MSNBC NEWSMAX NEWSNATION 6a FOX AND FRIENDS:

234 NEW DAY:

81 MORNING JOE:

124 CONVERSATIONS WITH NANCY:

7 EARLY MORNING:

1 7a FOX AND FRIENDS:

266 NEW DAY:

93 — WAKE UP AMERICA:

15 MORNING IN AMERICA:

3 8a FOX AND FRIENDS:

281 NEW DAY:

104 — — — 9a AMERICAS NEWSROOM:

242 CNN NEWSROOM:

134 MORNING JOE:

129 NATIONAL REPORT:

22 — 10a AMERICAS NEWSROOM:

230 CNN NEWSROOM:

173 JOSE DIAZ-BALART REPORTS:

95 — BLUE BLOODS:

12 11a FAULKNER FOCUS, THE:

241 AT THIS HOUR:

146 MSNBC REPORTS- LIVE:

76 — BLUE BLOODS:

4 12p OUTNUMBERED:

269 INSIDE POLITICS:

179 ANDREA MITCHELL REPORTS:

75 JOHN BACHMAN NOW:

16 BLUE BLOODS:

5 1p AMERICA REPORTS:

260 CNN NEWSROOM:

178 CHRIS JANSING REPORTS:

98 — BLUE BLOODS:

9 2p AMERICA REPORTS:

316 CNN NEWSROOM:

188 KATY TUR REPORTS:

109 AMERICAN AGENDA:

14 BLUE BLOODS:

12 3p STORY, THE:

294 CNN NEWSROOM:

225 HALLIE JACKSON REPORTS:

163 — BLUE BLOODS:

24 4p YOUR WORLD W/NEIL CAVUTO:

296 LEAD WITH JAKE TAPPER:

278 DEADLINE:WHITE HOUSE:

182 CHRIS SALCEDO SHOW, THE:

27 BLUE BLOODS:

37 5p FIVE, THE:

471 SITUATION ROOM:

268 — SPICER & CO:

24 NEWSNATION: RUSH HOUR:

19 6p SPECIAL RPT W/BRET BAIER:

313 SITUATION ROOM:

252 BEAT W/ARI MELBER:

182 RECORD WITH GRETA VAN SUS:

18 NEWSNATION: RUSH HOUR:

9 7p JESSE WATTERS PRIMETIME:

294 ERIN BURNETT OUTFRONT:

251 BEAT W/ARI MELBER:

143 ROB SCHMITT TONIGHT:

20 ON BALANCE W/ VITTERT:

8 8p TUCKER CARLSON TONIGHT:

375 ANDERSON COOPER 360:

248 ALL IN W/ CHRIS HAYES:

161 ERIC BOLLING THE BALANCE:

8 NEWSNATION PRIME:

1 9p HANNITY:

327 DON LEMON TONIGHT:

194 MSNBC PRIME:

205 PRIME NEWS:

15 DAN ABRAMS LIVE:

4 10p INGRAHAM ANGLE, THE:

280 DON LEMON TONIGHT:

172 LAST WORD W/ L. ODONNELL:

178 GREG KELLY REPORTS:

9 BANFIELD:

5 11p GUTFELD!:

384 ANDERSON COOPER 360:

145 11TH HOUR W/ S. RUHLE:

136 ROB SCHMITT TONIGHT:

13 NEWSNATION PRIME:

1

As for the three cable news networks overall, here are the total day averages in total viewers and the 25-54 demo.

Total viewers:

CNN: 829,000

Fox News: 1.95 million

MSNBC: 1.30 million

25-54 Demo:

CNN: 169,000

Fox News: 282,000

MSNBC: 131,000

Here are the prime time averages — encompassing shows which air from 8-11 p.m. — in total viewers and the 25-54 demo.

Total viewers:

CNN: 1.01 million

Fox News: 2.62 million

MSNBC: 1.75 million

25-54 Demo:

CNN: 205,000

Fox News: 327,000

MSNBC: 181,000

