Jake Tapper was the most-watched host on CNN Monday. The 5 p.m. hour of his two-hour show The Lead drew 777,000 viewers overall.

Tapper’s 5 p.m. hour drew 130,000 in the advertiser-coveted 25-54 age demographic, however, falling behind several CNN programs.

While Tapper placed first for CNN, he came far behind rivals on Fox News and MSNBC. On Fox, The Five drew a massive audience, surpassing every other cable news show, with 3.62 million total viewers and 502,000 in the demo.

Here is a full breakdown of Monday’s cable news ratings by show:

Total Viewers (thousands)

ET FNC CNN MSNBC NEWSMAX NEWSNATION 6a FOX AND FRIENDS:

849 NEW DAY:

326 MORNING JOE:

728 DIAMOND AND SILK CRYSTAL:

8 ELEMENTARY:

26 7a FOX AND FRIENDS:

1346 NEW DAY:

356 — WAKE UP AMERICA:

84 MORNING IN AMERICA:

16 8a FOX AND FRIENDS:

1622 NEW DAY:

447 — — — 9a AMERICAS NEWSROOM:

1613 CNN NEWSROOM:

475 STEPHANIE RUHLE REPORTS:

691 NATIONAL REPORT:

180 — 10a AMERICAS NEWSROOM:

1663 CNN NEWSROOM:

602 JOSE DIAZ-BALART REPORTS:

553 — IN THE HEAT OF THE NIGHT:

50 11a FAULKNER FOCUS, THE:

1642 AT THIS HOUR:

639 CRAIG MELVIN REPORTS:

460 — IN THE HEAT OF THE NIGHT:

108 12p OUTNUMBERED:

1749 INSIDE POLITICS:

660 ANDREA MITCHELL REPORTS:

564 JOHN BACHMAN NOW:

176 IN THE HEAT OF THE NIGHT:

163 1p AMERICA REPORTS:

1513 CNN NEWSROOM:

680 MTP DAILY:

616 — BLUE BLOODS:

171 2p AMERICA REPORTS:

1410 CNN NEWSROOM:

680 KATY TUR REPORTS:

648 AMERICAN AGENDA:

221 BLUE BLOODS:

222 3p STORY, THE:

1417 CNN NEWSROOM:

714 HALLIE JACKSON REPORTS:

723 — BLUE BLOODS:

292 4p YOUR WORLD W/NEIL CAVUTO:

1527 LEAD WITH JAKE TAPPER:

725 DEADLINE:WHITE HOUSE:

1156 ERIC BOLLING THE BALANCE:

264 BLUE BLOODS:

348 5p FIVE, THE:

3621 LEAD WITH JAKE TAPPER:

777 — CHRIS SALCEDO SHOW, THE:

273 NEWSNATION: RUSH HOUR:

105 6p SPECIAL RPT W/BRET BAIER:

2558 SITUATION ROOM:

663 BEAT W/ARI MELBER:

1230 SPICER & CO:

305 DONLON REPORT, THE:

26 7p FOX NEWS PRIMETIME:

2044 ERIN BURNETT OUTFRONT:

705 REIDOUT:

1138 GREG KELLY REPORTS:

358 ON BALANCE W/ VITTERT:

45 8p TUCKER CARLSON TONIGHT:

2706 ANDERSON COOPER 360:

711 ALL IN W/ CHRIS HAYES:

1150 STINCHFIELD:

179 DAN ABRAMS LIVE:

59 9p HANNITY:

2160 CNN SPECIAL REPORT:

590 RACHEL MADDOW SHOW:

2085 CORTES & PELLEGRINO:

97 NEWSNATION PRIME:

42 10p INGRAHAM ANGLE, THE:

1839 DON LEMON TONIGHT:

437 LAST WORD W/ L. ODONNELL:

1467 ROB SCHMITT TONIGHT:

113 BANFIELD:

32 11p GUTFELD!:

1537 DON LEMON TONIGHT:

348 11TH HOUR:

792 GREG KELLY REPORTS:

78 ON BALANCE W/ VITTERT:

7

25-54 Demo (thousands)

ET FNC CNN MSNBC NEWSMAX NEWSNATION 6a FOX AND FRIENDS:

182 NEW DAY:

55 MORNING JOE:

83 DIAMOND AND SILK CRYSTAL:

0 ELEMENTARY:

10 7a FOX AND FRIENDS:

251 NEW DAY:

75 — WAKE UP AMERICA:

7 MORNING IN AMERICA:

2 8a FOX AND FRIENDS:

235 NEW DAY:

79 — — — 9a AMERICAS NEWSROOM:

245 CNN NEWSROOM:

74 STEPHANIE RUHLE REPORTS:

67 NATIONAL REPORT:

21 — 10a AMERICAS NEWSROOM:

250 CNN NEWSROOM:

122 JOSE DIAZ-BALART REPORTS:

49 — IN THE HEAT OF THE NIGHT:

12 11a FAULKNER FOCUS, THE:

283 AT THIS HOUR:

134 CRAIG MELVIN REPORTS:

64 — IN THE HEAT OF THE NIGHT:

25 12p OUTNUMBERED:

327 INSIDE POLITICS:

112 ANDREA MITCHELL REPORTS:

53 JOHN BACHMAN NOW:

27 IN THE HEAT OF THE NIGHT:

33 1p AMERICA REPORTS:

253 CNN NEWSROOM:

121 MTP DAILY:

63 — BLUE BLOODS:

22 2p AMERICA REPORTS:

246 CNN NEWSROOM:

117 KATY TUR REPORTS:

90 AMERICAN AGENDA:

33 BLUE BLOODS:

25 3p STORY, THE:

255 CNN NEWSROOM:

117 HALLIE JACKSON REPORTS:

98 — BLUE BLOODS:

32 4p YOUR WORLD W/NEIL CAVUTO:

326 LEAD WITH JAKE TAPPER:

121 DEADLINE:WHITE HOUSE:

97 ERIC BOLLING THE BALANCE:

25 BLUE BLOODS:

38 5p FIVE, THE:

502 LEAD WITH JAKE TAPPER:

130 — CHRIS SALCEDO SHOW, THE:

39 NEWSNATION: RUSH HOUR:

16 6p SPECIAL RPT W/BRET BAIER:

374 SITUATION ROOM:

145 BEAT W/ARI MELBER:

107 SPICER & CO:

32 DONLON REPORT, THE:

1 7p FOX NEWS PRIMETIME:

357 ERIN BURNETT OUTFRONT:

159 REIDOUT:

115 GREG KELLY REPORTS:

22 ON BALANCE W/ VITTERT:

4 8p TUCKER CARLSON TONIGHT:

438 ANDERSON COOPER 360:

158 ALL IN W/ CHRIS HAYES:

140 STINCHFIELD:

18 DAN ABRAMS LIVE:

1 9p HANNITY:

271 CNN SPECIAL REPORT:

169 RACHEL MADDOW SHOW:

257 CORTES & PELLEGRINO:

9 NEWSNATION PRIME:

6 10p INGRAHAM ANGLE, THE:

266 DON LEMON TONIGHT:

97 LAST WORD W/ L. ODONNELL:

171 ROB SCHMITT TONIGHT:

20 BANFIELD:

5 11p GUTFELD!:

232 DON LEMON TONIGHT:

102 11TH HOUR:

95 GREG KELLY REPORTS:

12 ON BALANCE W/ VITTERT:

0

As for the three cable news networks overall, here are the total day averages in total viewers and the 25-54 category.

Total viewers:

CNN: 543,000

Fox: 1.66 million

MSNBC: 857,000

25-54 Demo:

CNN: 111,000

Fox News: 276,000

MSNBC: 97,000

Here are the prime time averages — encompassing shows which air from 8-11 p.m. — in total viewers and the 25-54 demo.

Total viewers:

CNN: 579,000

Fox News: 2.23 million

MSNBC: 1.56 million

25-54 Demo:

CNN: 141,000

Fox News: 325,000

MSNBC: 189,000

For more ratings information and analysis go to ShowBuzz Daily.

