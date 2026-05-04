Trump Unleashes on Van Jones — Claims CNN Analyst Once Came to Him ‘Crying Like a Baby’ in Wild Post

President Donald Trump raged that CNN analyst Van Jones should be “ashamed of himself” and recalled how the critic and former Obama official once came to him “crying like a baby” to help get criminal justice reform legislation across the line.

In a Truth Social post early on Monday, Trump said that he had helped “quickly round up the votes” that Jones needed and delivered for him what “nobody else” could.

The president then complained that he now watches Jones trash him and his administration “every chance he gets.”

The president wrote:

When a devastated (he was crying like a baby!) Van Jones of CNN came to me with a group of African American leaders, he had “DEAD” in getting Criminal Justice Reform approved in Congress. Van Jones and these Black reps had been unsuccessfully fighting to get “Reform” for many years. He was just wasting everyone’s time – Needed 5 Conservative Senators – there was no chance, or even hope, for a win. I liked some of the people he was with, agreed with what they were saying, and quickly rounded up the votes needed to get CRIMINAL JUSTICE REFORM approved. It was NOT easy! Nobody else, including Obama, who tried to for years, could have done this! Now I watch this guy, Van Jones, every chance he gets, calling me a “Dictator,” and far worse. He should be ashamed of himself!!! President DJT

It’s not certain whether the president was set off by a particular CNN segment that Jones was a part of.

Jones collaborated with the Trump administration and lawmakers on Capitol Hill in 2018 to help pass the First Step Act, a bipartisan measure aimed at improving criminal justice outcomes and reducing the federal prison population.

He has repeatedly highlighted that role, often pointing to the president’s son-in-law, Jared Kushner, as a driving force behind the effort, citing Kushner’s personal connection to the issue after his father served time in federal prison.

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