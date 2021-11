Tucker Carlson’s exclusive prime time Fox News interview with Kyle Rittenhouse scored big in the ratings Monday night as the show attracted over 5 million total viewers.

To put that in context, Tucker Carlson Tonight’s prime time competitors Anderson Cooper 360 and All in With Chris Hayes attracted only 792,000 and 1.2 million total viewers — respectively.

In the key 25-54 demographic, Tucker reached 913,000 viewers, while Anderson Cooper and Chris Hayes reached 193,000 and 159,000 respectively.

Tucker also topped his closest competitors on Fox News — The Five and Hannity. The Five reached a very respectable 3.72 million, while Hannity’s audience hit 3.28 million — meaning much of Tucker’s audience didn’t stick around for another hour.

Here is a full breakdown of Monday’s cable news ratings by show:

Total Viewers (thousands)

ET FNC CNN MSNBC NEWSMAX NEWSNATION 6a FOX AND FRIENDS:

1044 NEW DAY:

373 MORNING JOE:

816 DIAMOND AND SILK CRYSTAL:

34 MURDER, SHE WROTE:

35 7a FOX AND FRIENDS:

1522 NEW DAY:

401 — WAKE UP AMERICA:

118 MORNING IN AMERICA:

10 8a FOX AND FRIENDS:

1912 NEW DAY:

447 — — — 9a AMERICAS NEWSROOM:

2078 CNN NEWSROOM:

590 STEPHANIE RUHLE REPORTS:

754 NATIONAL REPORT:

185 — 10a AMERICAS NEWSROOM:

2032 CNN NEWSROOM:

700 — — JAG:

101 11a FAULKNER FOCUS, THE:

1893 AT THIS HOUR:

660 CRAIG MELVIN REPORTS:

727 — JAG:

144 12p OUTNUMBERED:

2181 INSIDE POLITICS:

659 — JOHN BACHMAN NOW:

203 IN THE HEAT OF THE NIGHT:

186 1p AMERICA REPORTS:

1893 CNN NEWSROOM:

722 MTP DAILY:

709 — IN THE HEAT OF THE NIGHT:

225 2p AMERICA REPORTS:

2199 CNN NEWSROOM:

818 MSNBC SPECIAL COVERAGE:

703 AMERICAN AGENDA:

168 BLUE BLOODS:

186 3p STORY, THE:

2017 CNN NEWSROOM:

847 HALLIE JACKSON REPORTS:

657 — BLUE BLOODS:

244 4p YOUR WORLD W/NEIL CAVUTO:

1772 LEAD WITH JAKE TAPPER:

762 DEADLINE:WHITE HOUSE:

1267 ERIC BOLLING THE BALANCE:

261 BLUE BLOODS:

329 5p FIVE, THE:

3724 SITUATION ROOM:

738 — CHRIS SALCEDO SHOW, THE:

263 NEWSNATION: RUSH HOUR:

133 6p SPECIAL RPT W/BRET BAIER:

2745 SITUATION ROOM:

729 BEAT W/ARI MELBER:

1257 SPICER & CO:

342 DONLON REPORT, THE:

43 7p FOX NEWS PRIMETIME:

2664 ERIN BURNETT OUTFRONT:

759 REIDOUT:

1131 GREG KELLY REPORTS:

351 ON BALANCE W/ VITTERT:

23 8p TUCKER CARLSON TONIGHT:

5050 ANDERSON COOPER 360:

792 ALL IN W/ CHRIS HAYES:

1195 STINCHFIELD:

180 DAN ABRAMS LIVE:

37 9p HANNITY:

3283 CUOMO PRIME TIME:

772 RACHEL MADDOW SHOW:

2067 CORTES & PELLEGRINO:

142 NEWSNATION PRIME:

35 10p INGRAHAM ANGLE, THE:

2256 DON LEMON TONIGHT:

657 LAST WORD W/ L. ODONNELL:

1293 ROB SCHMITT TONIGHT:

135 BANFIELD:

32 11p GUTFELD!:

1985 BEING WITH DANA BASH:

400 11TH HOUR W/B. WILLIAMS:

1002 GREG KELLY REPORTS:

93 ON BALANCE W/ VITTERT:

8

25-54 Demo (thousands)

ET FNC CNN MSNBC NEWSMAX NEWSNATION 6a FOX AND FRIENDS:

190 NEW DAY:

67 MORNING JOE:

75 DIAMOND AND SILK CRYSTAL:

13 MURDER, SHE WROTE:

15 7a FOX AND FRIENDS:

270 NEW DAY:

69 — WAKE UP AMERICA:

17 MORNING IN AMERICA:

1 8a FOX AND FRIENDS:

283 NEW DAY:

79 — — — 9a AMERICAS NEWSROOM:

297 CNN NEWSROOM:

104 STEPHANIE RUHLE REPORTS:

64 NATIONAL REPORT:

35 — 10a AMERICAS NEWSROOM:

297 CNN NEWSROOM:

138 — — JAG:

5 11a FAULKNER FOCUS, THE:

288 AT THIS HOUR:

141 CRAIG MELVIN REPORTS:

93 — JAG:

18 12p OUTNUMBERED:

347 INSIDE POLITICS:

131 — JOHN BACHMAN NOW:

48 IN THE HEAT OF THE NIGHT:

35 1p AMERICA REPORTS:

359 CNN NEWSROOM:

143 MTP DAILY:

72 — IN THE HEAT OF THE NIGHT:

55 2p AMERICA REPORTS:

383 CNN NEWSROOM:

159 MSNBC SPECIAL COVERAGE:

100 AMERICAN AGENDA:

56 BLUE BLOODS:

33 3p STORY, THE:

364 CNN NEWSROOM:

193 HALLIE JACKSON REPORTS:

53 — BLUE BLOODS:

47 4p YOUR WORLD W/NEIL CAVUTO:

337 LEAD WITH JAKE TAPPER:

179 DEADLINE:WHITE HOUSE:

114 ERIC BOLLING THE BALANCE:

45 BLUE BLOODS:

62 5p FIVE, THE:

603 SITUATION ROOM:

161 — CHRIS SALCEDO SHOW, THE:

50 NEWSNATION: RUSH HOUR:

23 6p SPECIAL RPT W/BRET BAIER:

469 SITUATION ROOM:

164 BEAT W/ARI MELBER:

133 SPICER & CO:

60 DONLON REPORT, THE:

8 7p FOX NEWS PRIMETIME:

494 ERIN BURNETT OUTFRONT:

196 REIDOUT:

118 GREG KELLY REPORTS:

52 ON BALANCE W/ VITTERT:

2 8p TUCKER CARLSON TONIGHT:

913 ANDERSON COOPER 360:

193 ALL IN W/ CHRIS HAYES:

159 STINCHFIELD:

31 DAN ABRAMS LIVE:

12 9p HANNITY:

551 CUOMO PRIME TIME:

158 RACHEL MADDOW SHOW:

295 CORTES & PELLEGRINO:

28 NEWSNATION PRIME:

3 10p INGRAHAM ANGLE, THE:

412 DON LEMON TONIGHT:

126 LAST WORD W/ L. ODONNELL:

138 ROB SCHMITT TONIGHT:

16 BANFIELD:

14 11p GUTFELD!:

390 BEING WITH DANA BASH:

78 11TH HOUR W/B. WILLIAMS:

95 GREG KELLY REPORTS:

18 ON BALANCE W/ VITTERT:

0

As for the three cable news networks overall, here are the total day averages in total viewers and the 25-54 category.

Total viewers:

CNN: 604,000

Fox: 2.12 million

MSNBC: 914,000

25-54 Demo:

CNN: 128,000

Fox News: 371,000

MSNBC: 97,000

Here are the prime time averages— encompassing shows which air from 8-11 p.m. — in total viewers and the 25-54 demo.

Total viewers:

CNN: 740,000

Fox News: 3.53 million

MSNBC: 1.52 million

25-54 Demo:

CNN: 159,000

Fox News: 625,000

MSNBC: 197,000

For more ratings information and analysis go to ShowBuzz Daily.

