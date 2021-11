Cable News Ratings Wednesday, November 24: CNN Pulls Off a Rare Win Over Fox News

CNN Newsroom at 2 p.m., anchored by Alisyn Camerota, topped its Fox News time-slot competition in the key 25-54 age demographic on Wednesday, ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday weekend.

Minutes before 2 p.m. on Wednesday, three men were found guilty of murder for the killing of Ahmaud Arbery.

Newsroom drew a whopping 401,000 demo viewers in the hour, beating out the 363,000 that Fox News’ America Reports saw, marking a rare moment in the cable news ratings of late: A Fox News program not winning its time-slot. While a few CNN weekend shows — notably Jim Acosta’s program — have bested Fox in the demo in certain hours, it has been a long time since a CNN show has won during the week.

MSNBC’s Katy Tur lagged far behind the competition with only 154,000 demo viewers.

Fox News still won out in total viewers for the 2 p.m. hour, beating both CNN and MSNBC.

The only other close competition to Fox News in the charts was MSNBC’s Nicolle Wallace at 4 p.m., who notched an average of 1.46 million total viewers. Wallace’s viewership total, which is an average of her two-hour program, came close to Neil Cavuto’s 1.52 million total viewers at 4 p.m.

CNN’s The Lead Jake Tapper ranked third place in his time-slot with 1.14 million total viewers.

Here is a full breakdown of Wednesday’s cable news ratings by show:

Total Viewers (thousands)

ET FNC CNN MSNBC NEWSMAX NEWSNATION 6a FOX AND FRIENDS:

1064 NEW DAY:

329 MORNING JOE:

831 WISE GUYS WITH JOHN TABAC:

17 MURDER, SHE WROTE:

44 7a FOX AND FRIENDS:

1321 NEW DAY:

404 — WAKE UP AMERICA:

106 MORNING IN AMERICA:

28 8a FOX AND FRIENDS:

1659 NEW DAY:

450 — — — 9a AMERICAS NEWSROOM:

1749 CNN NEWSROOM:

641 STEPHANIE RUHLE REPORTS:

834 NATIONAL REPORT:

122 — 10a AMERICAS NEWSROOM:

1749 CNN NEWSROOM:

695 JOSE DIAZ-BALART REPORTS:

693 — JAG:

91 11a FAULKNER FOCUS, THE:

1713 AT THIS HOUR:

715 CRAIG MELVIN REPORTS:

642 — JAG:

117 12p OUTNUMBERED:

1884 INSIDE POLITICS:

724 ANDREA MITCHELL REPORTS:

689 JOHN BACHMAN NOW:

122 IN THE HEAT OF THE NIGHT:

150 1p AMERICA REPORTS:

1957 CNN NEWSROOM:

1082 MTP DAILY:

931 TROOPATHON 2021:

81 IN THE HEAT OF THE NIGHT:

176 2p AMERICA REPORTS:

1594 CNN NEWSROOM:

1471 KATY TUR REPORTS:

1316 AMERICAN AGENDA:

164 BLUE BLOODS:

215 3p STORY, THE:

1477 CNN NEWSROOM:

1233 HALLIE JACKSON REPORTS:

1101 — BLUE BLOODS:

278 4p YOUR WORLD W/NEIL CAVUTO:

1518 LEAD WITH JAKE TAPPER:

1141 DEADLINE:WHITE HOUSE:

1461 ERIC BOLLING THE BALANCE:

231 BLUE BLOODS:

252 5p FIVE, THE:

3250 SITUATION ROOM:

991 — CHRIS SALCEDO SHOW, THE:

214 NEWSNATION: RUSH HOUR:

170 6p SPECIAL RPT W/BRET BAIER:

2218 SITUATION ROOM:

860 BEAT W/ARI MELBER:

1365 SPICER & CO:

261 DONLON REPORT, THE:

65 7p FOX NEWS PRIMETIME:

1914 ERIN BURNETT OUTFRONT:

918 REIDOUT:

1162 GREG KELLY REPORTS:

259 ON BALANCE W/ VITTERT:

32 8p TUCKER CARLSON TONIGHT:

2945 ANDERSON COOPER 360:

762 ALL IN W/ CHRIS HAYES:

1294 STINCHFIELD:

164 DAN ABRAMS LIVE:

44 9p HANNITY:

2522 CUOMO PRIME TIME:

747 RACHEL MADDOW SHOW:

1610 CORTES & PELLEGRINO:

104 NEWSNATION PRIME:

30 10p INGRAHAM ANGLE, THE:

1984 DON LEMON TONIGHT:

577 LAST WORD W/ L. ODONNELL:

934 ROB SCHMITT TONIGHT:

152 BANFIELD:

58 11p GUTFELD!:

1874 CUOMO PRIME TIME:

461 11TH HOUR W/B. WILLIAMS:

846 GREG KELLY REPORTS:

127 ON BALANCE W/ VITTERT:

45

25-54 Demo (thousands)

ET FNC CNN MSNBC NEWSMAX NEWSNATION 6a FOX AND FRIENDS:

145 NEW DAY:

83 MORNING JOE:

82 WISE GUYS WITH JOHN TABAC:

3 MURDER, SHE WROTE:

24 7a FOX AND FRIENDS:

226 NEW DAY:

81 — WAKE UP AMERICA:

8 MORNING IN AMERICA:

14 8a FOX AND FRIENDS:

285 NEW DAY:

97 — — — 9a AMERICAS NEWSROOM:

330 CNN NEWSROOM:

167 STEPHANIE RUHLE REPORTS:

114 NATIONAL REPORT:

10 — 10a AMERICAS NEWSROOM:

321 CNN NEWSROOM:

177 JOSE DIAZ-BALART REPORTS:

106 — JAG:

12 11a FAULKNER FOCUS, THE:

344 AT THIS HOUR:

179 CRAIG MELVIN REPORTS:

117 — JAG:

10 12p OUTNUMBERED:

394 INSIDE POLITICS:

184 ANDREA MITCHELL REPORTS:

102 JOHN BACHMAN NOW:

6 IN THE HEAT OF THE NIGHT:

12 1p AMERICA REPORTS:

379 CNN NEWSROOM:

274 MTP DAILY:

133 TROOPATHON 2021:

9 IN THE HEAT OF THE NIGHT:

22 2p AMERICA REPORTS:

363 CNN NEWSROOM:

401 KATY TUR REPORTS:

154 AMERICAN AGENDA:

23 BLUE BLOODS:

22 3p STORY, THE:

359 CNN NEWSROOM:

317 HALLIE JACKSON REPORTS:

139 — BLUE BLOODS:

45 4p YOUR WORLD W/NEIL CAVUTO:

339 LEAD WITH JAKE TAPPER:

292 DEADLINE:WHITE HOUSE:

167 ERIC BOLLING THE BALANCE:

42 BLUE BLOODS:

44 5p FIVE, THE:

502 SITUATION ROOM:

226 — CHRIS SALCEDO SHOW, THE:

38 NEWSNATION: RUSH HOUR:

28 6p SPECIAL RPT W/BRET BAIER:

330 SITUATION ROOM:

177 BEAT W/ARI MELBER:

193 SPICER & CO:

36 DONLON REPORT, THE:

5 7p FOX NEWS PRIMETIME:

287 ERIN BURNETT OUTFRONT:

218 REIDOUT:

182 GREG KELLY REPORTS:

35 ON BALANCE W/ VITTERT:

3 8p TUCKER CARLSON TONIGHT:

382 ANDERSON COOPER 360:

113 ALL IN W/ CHRIS HAYES:

225 STINCHFIELD:

41 DAN ABRAMS LIVE:

3 9p HANNITY:

338 CUOMO PRIME TIME:

135 RACHEL MADDOW SHOW:

241 CORTES & PELLEGRINO:

24 NEWSNATION PRIME:

1 10p INGRAHAM ANGLE, THE:

303 DON LEMON TONIGHT:

135 LAST WORD W/ L. ODONNELL:

158 ROB SCHMITT TONIGHT:

35 BANFIELD:

6 11p GUTFELD!:

342 CUOMO PRIME TIME:

98 11TH HOUR W/B. WILLIAMS:

155 GREG KELLY REPORTS:

15 ON BALANCE W/ VITTERT:

1

As for the three cable news networks overall, here are the total day averages in total viewers and the 25-54 category.

Total viewers:

CNN: 719,000

Fox: 1.73 million

MSNBC: 957,00

25-54 Demo:

CNN: 169,000

Fox News: 307,000

MSNBC: 134,000

Here are the prime time averages— encompassing shows which air from 8-11 p.m. — in total viewers and the 25-54 demo.

Total viewers:

CNN: 695,000

Fox News: 2.48 million

MSNBC: 1.27 million

25-54 Demo:

CNN: 128,000

Fox News: 341,000

MSNBC: 208,000

For more ratings information and analysis go to ShowBuzz Daily.

