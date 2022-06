Jim Acosta Tops Most CNN Prime Time Programming With Strong Weekend Numbers

CNN anchor Jim Acosta’s weekend show is drawing impressive ratings for the network — often beating out CNN’s weekday prime time lineup, an impressive feat in cable news.

Acosta brought in 754,000 total viewers at 5 p.m. on Saturday and scored a rare win over Fox News in the key 25-54 age demographic in the same hour.

The second highest-rated program, not including those boosted by the prime time Jan. 6 hearings on Thursday, on CNN last week was Anderson Cooper on Monday with 6740,000 total viewers. Acosta beating the network’s prime time lineup with a midday show on Saturday is a very rare feat in cable news.

While Fox News’ lineup of programming still significantly outpaced CNN and MSNBC in terms of both total viewers and in the demo, Acosta’s numbers are notable as he regularly lands programs at the top end of the network’s ratings.

Last Saturday, Acosta’s top-rated hour brought in 686,000 total viewers, and the previous Saturday he brought in 663,000.

This past Sunday, Acosta beat all of CNN’s regular lineup, but fell just short of the 9 p.m. hour, which ran special programming looking back at the Watergate scandal of the 1970s.

On Saturday, Acosta’s 4 p.m. hour brought in 141,000 demo viewers, which topped Fox News Live at the same time. Fox News Live brought in 130,000 demo viewers at 4 p.m. to land in second place, while MSNBC’s Symone Sanders brought in a dismal 30,000 demo viewers.

While Fox News swept the rest of the time slots in the demo, MSNBC struggled mightily to bring in a demo audience, with the network reaching only 49,000 demo viewers during its top hour.

Here is a full breakdown of Saturday’s cable news ratings by show:

Total Viewers (thousands)

ET FNC CNN MSNBC NEWSMAX NEWSNATION 6a FOX & FRIENDS SATURDAY:

872 NEW DAY WEEKEND:

281 ZERLINA – THE CHOICE:

235 VIETNAM WAR: TACTICS OF W:

17 — 7a FOX & FRIENDS SATURDAY:

1196 NEW DAY WEEKEND:

306 KATIE PHANG SHOW:

345 WAKE UP AMERICA WEEKEND:

58 — 8a FOX & FRIENDS SATURDAY:

1563 NEW DAY WEEKEND:

394 VELSHI:

563 — — 9a FOX & FRIENDS SATURDAY:

1651 SMERCONISH:

582 — SATURDAY REPORT:

102 IN THE HEAT OF THE NIGHT:

52 10a CAVUTO LIVE:

1383 CNN NEWSROOM:

514 CROSS CONNECTION W/TCROSS: 528 — IN THE HEAT OF THE NIGHT:

108 11a CAVUTO LIVE:

1170 CNN NEWSROOM:

560 — AMERICA RIGHT NOW:

117 IN THE HEAT OF THE NIGHT:

180 12p FOX NEWS LIVE:

1112 CNN NEWSROOM:

540 ALEX WITT REPORTS:

539 — IN THE HEAT OF THE NIGHT:

219 1p FOX NEWS LIVE:

1068 CNN NEWSROOM:

532 — SATURDAY AGENDA:

105 LAST MAN STANDING:

92 2p FOX NEWS LIVE:

1008 CNN NEWSROOM:

501 — — LAST MAN STANDING:

117 3p JOURNAL EDITORIAL REPORT:

930 CNN NEWSROOM:

608 YASMIN VOSSOUGHIAN REPRTS:

488 GREG KELLY THIS WEEK:

95 LAST MAN STANDING:

118 4p FOX NEWS LIVE:

894 CNN NEWSROOM:

706 SYMONE:

425 AMERICAN MEDICINE TODAY:

66 LAST MAN STANDING:

173 5p BIG SATURDAY SHOW, THE:

1046 CNN NEWSROOM:

754 POLITICS NATION:

415 COUNT; THE:

97 LAST MAN STANDING:

147 6p FOX REPORT WITH JON SCOTT:

1016 CNN NEWSROOM:

521 AMERCAN VOICES W/MENENDEZ: 381 — LAST MAN STANDING:

141 7p GUTFELD!:

964 CNN NEWSROOM:

496 AYMAN:

503 MARK KAYE SHOW, THE:

136 NEWSNATION PRIME:

97 8p ONE NATION:

1160 CNN NEWSROOM:

507 AYMAN:

559 ROB CARSONS WHAT IN THE:

130 NEWSNATION PRIME:

57 9p UNFILTERED W/DAN BONGINO:

1438 WATERGATE:

436 — BENNY REPORT; THE:

79 NEWSNATION PRIME:

51 10p L. JONES CROSS COUNTRY:

1220 WATERGATE:

528 AYMAN:

478 WISE GUYS WITH JOHN TABAC:

63 NEWSNATION PRIME:

45 11p ONE NATION:

875 SEVENTIES:

364 AYMAN:

418 STAND UP TRUMP: MAKING AM:

65 NEWSNATION PRIME:

27

25-54 Demo (thousands)

ET FNC CNN MSNBC NEWSMAX NEWSNATION 6a FOX & FRIENDS SATURDAY:

159 NEW DAY WEEKEND:

26 ZERLINA – THE CHOICE:

38 VIETNAM WAR: TACTICS OF W:

1 — 7a FOX & FRIENDS SATURDAY:

210 NEW DAY WEEKEND:

36 KATIE PHANG SHOW:

39 WAKE UP AMERICA WEEKEND:

2 — 8a FOX & FRIENDS SATURDAY:

269 NEW DAY WEEKEND:

63 VELSHI:

64 — — 9a FOX & FRIENDS SATURDAY:

280 SMERCONISH:

77 — SATURDAY REPORT:

8 IN THE HEAT OF THE NIGHT:

20 10a CAVUTO LIVE:

184 CNN NEWSROOM:

96 CROSS CONNECTION W/TCROSS: 45 — IN THE HEAT OF THE NIGHT:

28 11a CAVUTO LIVE:

145 CNN NEWSROOM:

114 — AMERICA RIGHT NOW:

7 IN THE HEAT OF THE NIGHT:

52 12p FOX NEWS LIVE:

161 CNN NEWSROOM:

102 ALEX WITT REPORTS:

46 — IN THE HEAT OF THE NIGHT:

53 1p FOX NEWS LIVE:

202 CNN NEWSROOM:

106 — SATURDAY AGENDA:

16 LAST MAN STANDING:

20 2p FOX NEWS LIVE:

173 CNN NEWSROOM:

97 — — LAST MAN STANDING:

30 3p JOURNAL EDITORIAL REPORT:

148 CNN NEWSROOM:

119 YASMIN VOSSOUGHIAN REPRTS:

44 GREG KELLY THIS WEEK:

6 LAST MAN STANDING:

27 4p FOX NEWS LIVE:

130 CNN NEWSROOM:

141 SYMONE:

30 AMERICAN MEDICINE TODAY:

5 LAST MAN STANDING:

52 5p BIG SATURDAY SHOW, THE:

188 CNN NEWSROOM:

144 POLITICS NATION:

24 COUNT; THE:

9 LAST MAN STANDING:

44 6p FOX REPORT WITH JON SCOTT:

159 CNN NEWSROOM:

111 AMERCAN VOICES W/MENENDEZ: 21 — LAST MAN STANDING:

54 7p GUTFELD!:

114 CNN NEWSROOM:

115 AYMAN:

33 MARK KAYE SHOW, THE:

21 NEWSNATION PRIME:

21 8p ONE NATION:

134 CNN NEWSROOM:

102 AYMAN:

39 ROB CARSONS WHAT IN THE:

4 NEWSNATION PRIME:

8 9p UNFILTERED W/DAN BONGINO:

219 WATERGATE:

109 — BENNY REPORT; THE:

7 NEWSNATION PRIME:

5 10p L. JONES CROSS COUNTRY:

180 WATERGATE:

100 AYMAN:

46 WISE GUYS WITH JOHN TABAC:

5 NEWSNATION PRIME:

8 11p ONE NATION:

120 SEVENTIES:

69 AYMAN:

49 STAND UP TRUMP: MAKING AM:

6 NEWSNATION PRIME:

1

Here is a full breakdown of Sunday’s cable news ratings by show:

Total Viewers (thousands)

ET FNC CNN MSNBC NEWSMAX NEWSNATION 6a FOX & FRIENDS SUNDAY:

821 NEW DAY WEEKEND:

340 AYMAN:

237 ALLEN JACKSON:

8 — 7a FOX & FRIENDS SUNDAY:

997 NEW DAY WEEKEND:

315 KATIE PHANG SHOW:

297 WAKE UP AMERICA WEEKEND:

81 — 8a FOX & FRIENDS SUNDAY:

1429 INSIDE POLITICS:

384 KATIE PHANG SHOW:

380 — — 9a FOX & FRIENDS SUNDAY:

1500 STATE OF THE UNION:

528 MSNBC REPORTS- LIVE:

439 — LAST MAN STANDING:

20 10a SUNDAY MORNING FUTURES:

1769 FAREED ZAKARIA: GPS:

663 SUNDAY SHOW W/J. CAPEHART:

468 NEW TO THE STREET:

46 LAST MAN STANDING:

38 11a MEDIA BUZZ:

1445 RELIABLE SOURCES:

580 — BENNY REPORT; THE:

57 LAST MAN STANDING:

101 12p FOX NEWS LIVE:

1174 STATE OF THE UNION:

579 ALEX WITT REPORTS:

533 HUCKABEE:

59 LAST MAN STANDING:

141 1p FOX NEWS LIVE:

1115 FAREED ZAKARIA: GPS:

462 — DICK MORRIS DEMOCRACY:

74 LAST MAN STANDING:

135 2p FOX NEWS SUNDAY:

991 CNN NEWSROOM:

391 — ROB CARSONS WHAT IN THE:

55 LAST MAN STANDING:

120 3p SUNDAY MORNING FUTURES:

866 CNN NEWSROOM:

396 YASMIN VOSSOUGHIAN REPRTS:

498 WISE GUYS WITH JOHN TABAC:

79 LAST MAN STANDING:

116 4p FOX NEWS LIVE:

709 CNN NEWSROOM:

524 SYMONE:

430 TRUMP AND ME: A CONVERSAT:

128 LAST MAN STANDING:

152 5p BIG SUNDAY SHOW, THE:

925 CNN NEWSROOM:

591 POLITICS NATION:

443 GREG KELLY THIS WEEK:

85 LAST MAN STANDING:

142 6p FOX REPORT WITH JON SCOTT:

1015 CNN NEWSROOM:

412 AMERCAN VOICES W/MENENDEZ: 357 STINCHFIELD REPORT:

104 LAST MAN STANDING:

157 7p SUNDAY NIGHT IN AMERICA.:

1359 CNN NEWSROOM:

372 — GORKA REALITY CHECK; THE:

120 NEWSNATION PRIME:

96 8p LIFE, LIBERTY AND LEVIN:

1675 CNN SPECIAL REPORT:

675 MEHDI HASAN SHOW:

397 JACK THE RIPPER: LONDON?S:

68 NEWSNATION PRIME:

71 9p NEXT REVOLUTION, THE:

1377 WATERGATE:

780 AYMAN:

495 — NEWSNATION PRIME:

39 10p MISEDUCATION OF AMERICA:

1018 WATERGATE:

748 DEVILS ADVOCATE:

232 GORKA REALITY CHECK; THE:

75 NEWSNATION PRIME:

28 11p LIFE, LIBERTY AND LEVIN:

759 CNN SPECIAL REPORT:

363 DEVILS ADVOCATE:

150 PLOT AGAINST THE PRESIDEN:

90 NEWSNATION PRIME:

25

25-54 Demo (thousands)

ET FNC CNN MSNBC NEWSMAX NEWSNATION 6a FOX & FRIENDS SUNDAY:

88 NEW DAY WEEKEND:

47 AYMAN:

40 ALLEN JACKSON:

0 — 7a FOX & FRIENDS SUNDAY:

170 NEW DAY WEEKEND:

38 KATIE PHANG SHOW:

33 WAKE UP AMERICA WEEKEND:

6 — 8a FOX & FRIENDS SUNDAY:

237 INSIDE POLITICS:

49 KATIE PHANG SHOW:

37 — — 9a FOX & FRIENDS SUNDAY:

226 STATE OF THE UNION:

100 MSNBC REPORTS- LIVE:

51 — LAST MAN STANDING:

0 10a SUNDAY MORNING FUTURES:

222 FAREED ZAKARIA: GPS:

97 SUNDAY SHOW W/J. CAPEHART:

37 NEW TO THE STREET:

11 LAST MAN STANDING:

11 11a MEDIA BUZZ:

189 RELIABLE SOURCES:

73 — BENNY REPORT; THE:

15 LAST MAN STANDING:

22 12p FOX NEWS LIVE:

189 STATE OF THE UNION:

73 ALEX WITT REPORTS:

40 HUCKABEE:

13 LAST MAN STANDING:

37 1p FOX NEWS LIVE:

186 FAREED ZAKARIA: GPS:

67 — DICK MORRIS DEMOCRACY:

19 LAST MAN STANDING:

18 2p FOX NEWS SUNDAY:

175 CNN NEWSROOM:

71 — ROB CARSONS WHAT IN THE:

7 LAST MAN STANDING:

34 3p SUNDAY MORNING FUTURES:

163 CNN NEWSROOM:

80 YASMIN VOSSOUGHIAN REPRTS:

38 WISE GUYS WITH JOHN TABAC:

6 LAST MAN STANDING:

24 4p FOX NEWS LIVE:

94 CNN NEWSROOM:

98 SYMONE:

31 TRUMP AND ME: A CONVERSAT:

21 LAST MAN STANDING:

33 5p BIG SUNDAY SHOW, THE:

100 CNN NEWSROOM:

87 POLITICS NATION:

28 GREG KELLY THIS WEEK:

20 LAST MAN STANDING:

25 6p FOX REPORT WITH JON SCOTT:

139 CNN NEWSROOM:

55 AMERCAN VOICES W/MENENDEZ: 34 STINCHFIELD REPORT:

16 LAST MAN STANDING:

16 7p SUNDAY NIGHT IN AMERICA.:

189 CNN NEWSROOM:

73 — GORKA REALITY CHECK; THE:

18 NEWSNATION PRIME:

23 8p LIFE, LIBERTY AND LEVIN:

215 CNN SPECIAL REPORT:

148 MEHDI HASAN SHOW:

42 JACK THE RIPPER: LONDON?S:

13 NEWSNATION PRIME:

15 9p NEXT REVOLUTION, THE:

161 WATERGATE:

151 AYMAN:

40 — NEWSNATION PRIME:

8 10p MISEDUCATION OF AMERICA:

153 WATERGATE:

110 DEVILS ADVOCATE:

19 GORKA REALITY CHECK; THE:

11 NEWSNATION PRIME:

4 11p LIFE, LIBERTY AND LEVIN:

113 CNN SPECIAL REPORT:

95 DEVILS ADVOCATE:

17 PLOT AGAINST THE PRESIDEN:

16 NEWSNATION PRIME:

3

