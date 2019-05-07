CNN’s Jim Sciutto Lays Waste to Melania’s Anti-Bullying Event With Brutal List of Trump’s Online Insults

Given the panoply of options to criticize apparent hypocrisies provided by the Trump White House, this example is among the lowest of low-hanging fruit. But that doesn’t mean that the rather obvious distinction between President Donald Trump’s Twitter behavior — which is often objectively mean-spirited and bullying of his political rivals — and the grammatically challenged “Be Best” social media campaign that First Lady Melania Trump unveiled one year ago.

In advance of a White House event celebrating the one-year anniversary of the “Be Best” campaign, CNN’s Jim Sciutto did the thing that most Trump-critical viewers likely most wanted to see: a fairly thorough outline of many examples in which Trump was no “best” in his Twitter harangues and name-calling that flies in the face of his wife’s campaign.

“Today marks one year since Melania Trump launched the platform to help children focusing on their wellbeing, their social media use, as well as opioid abuse,” Sciutto opened, adding “But her campaign has also done something else, put the spotlight on the very different contradictory message that her husband is sending, particularly online.”

He then cited a number of examples in which President Trump insulted everyone from Robert Mueller to Elizabeth Warren, to Beto O’Roarke to John McCain.

He finished with “when it comes to the First Lady’s Be Best initiative, it does not seem that the president gets the message.”

Watch above via CNN.

