Maxine Waters: ‘Still a Lot More to Come’ About Collusion Between Trump and Russia

Rep. Maxine Waters (D-CA) told CNN’s Alisyn Camerota, Wednesday, that “there’s still a lot more to come” about alleged collusion between President Donald Trump, Russia, and Ukraine.

“You have subpoenaed the president’s bank records and it’s tied up in court. Is that for real, is it true that now that there’s an official impeachment inquiry, that the courts will fast track it? Or are you just hoping that’s what will happen?” asked Camerota.

“Well, I don’t know. Of course, certainly, I cannot speak for the courts. The courts, you know, have their own way of doing things, and I cannot speak for them, but there’s lots more coming from all six of our committees. Whether it is the Intelligence Committee or the Foreign Affairs Committee or the Ways and Means Committee, this president has clearly defined himself in so many ways, disrespected the Constitution of the United States, embraced Putin,” replied Waters. “Seventeen of our intelligence agencies told us that they absolutely have absolutely discovered that this president was involved with and knew about what was going on with Putin.”

After Camerota noted that the Mueller report “did not deliver what Democrats were hoping for,” Waters proclaimed, “No, that is not true. That is not true. Don’t forget, there was ample information there for obstruction of justice. Ample information. If you’re referring to the collusion part of it, it was not as strong, but there’s still a lot more to come about collusion.”

“Well, meaning what? Russia or about Ukraine?” Camerota questioned.

“Both. Because you talk about Russia, you have to bring in Ukraine. Don’t forget, Manafort had a contract with and worked with the Ukraine, and so there’s a lot there with both of those,” Waters explained. “But when you talk about what Mueller did, certainly that report was not conclusive about collusion, but it gave us ample information about obstruction of justice, referring back to Comey and some of the other things the president has done that certainly is obstruction of justice.”

