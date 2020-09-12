President Donald Trump’s reelection campaign sent out an alarming text message to supporters on Saturday, warning that if former vice president Joe Biden is elected in November, “Antifa” will attack their homes.

“ANTIFA ALERT,” the text starts out with adding, “They’ll attack your homes if Joe’s elected. Pres. Trump needs you to become a Diamond club member. Your name is MISSING. Donate.”

Tonight in Trump campaign texts pic.twitter.com/D1WuOtWaG8 — Dave Weigel (@daveweigel) September 12, 2020

The Trump campaign struggled in August compared to Biden’s fundraising, with the Democratic nominee raking $154 million more than the White House incumbent, according to CNN. Biden brought in a total of $364.5 million, easily beating the RNC’s $210 million during the same month.

“Both campaigns are raising massive amounts of money, but have very different priorities about how to spend it,” Trump’s new campaign manager Bill Stepien said in a statement. “In addition to advertising, President Trump’s campaign has invested heavily in a muscular field operation and ground game that will turn out our voters while the Biden campaign is waging almost exclusively an air war. We like our strategy better.”

RNC Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel also defended the campaign’s August fundraising numbers adding, “”Democrats simply cannot compete with our grassroots army of 2 million volunteers.”

