President Donald Trump appeared to cast speculation on the foiled plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer during his rally in the state on Saturday.

“And then I guess they said she was threatened, right? She was threatened,” Trump said. “And she blamed me. She blamed me. And our people were the ones that worked with her people so let’s see what happens. Let’s see what happens.”

Earlier in the rally, Trump mentioned Whitmer’s name, triggering the audience to chant “lock her up.” He responded, “lock them all up.”

The President mentions the Governor of Michigan, the crowd chants lock her up, and the President says lock them all up pic.twitter.com/9wuB7blnoP — Acyn Torabi (@Acyn) October 17, 2020

The president is currently trailing former Vice President Joe Biden by 7.2%, according to a state polling average from Real Clear Politics.

Watch the full clip above via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]