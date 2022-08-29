Trump Encourages FBI Agents to Go ‘Nuts’ and Not ‘Take it Anymore’ Over Mar-a-Lago Raid

Though he was careful not to use the word, former President Donald Trump appeared to call for the rank and file of the FBI to revolt against its leadership over the seizure of classified documents from his Mar-a-Lago home — and his possible criminal indictment.

On Friday, a heavily redacted affidavit was released and revealed that prior to the search, federal agents were concerned the former president was still in possession of classified and top secret documents in an unsecured location, and that Trump’s team had not been forthcoming about the documents in numerous interactions with the National Archives.

The affidavit said there was “probable cause to believe that evidence of obstruction will be found at” Mar-a-Lago — a serious crime — and detailed the extensive efforts authorities went to retrieve the trove of documents Trump held at his Florida resort.

The affidavit revealed nearly 200 classified and top secret documents had already been retrieved in February of this year, the mishandling of which, according to a 2018 law signed by then-President Trump, would make citizen Trump guilty of a felony offense.

Despite the facts of the case, in a TruthSocial post from Sunday Trump sought to undermine FBI leadership by seeking to stoke distrust and anger inside the agency.

“When are the great Agents, and others, in the FBI going to say ‘we aren’t going to take it anymore,” much as they did when James Comey read off a list of all of Crooked Hillary Clinton’s crimes, only to say that no reasonable prosecutor would prosecute.,” Trump said.

“The wonderful people of the FBI went absolutely “nuts,” so Comey had to backtrack and do a FAKE INVESTIGATION in order to keep them at bay,” he continued. “The end result, we won in 2016 (and did MUCH better in 2020!). But now the ‘Left’ has lost their minds!!!”

At roughly 2 a.m. Monday, he re-upped this message exhorting, “FBI, MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!”

It’s not clear what Trump means exactly by going “nuts.” But it is clear that Trump is looking to drive a wedge between FBI and DOJ leadership and the rank and file.

