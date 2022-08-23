Fox & Friends Presses Jared Kushner: Why Did Trump Have 300 Classified Documents at Mar-a-Lago?

Fox & Friends host Steve Doocy questioned Jared Kushner on the raid of his father-in-law’s Mar-a-Lago residence to recover classified documents taken from the White House.

Kushner, who served in President Donald Trump’s administration and is now out with a new book on his time in the White House, appeared on the Fox News morning show Tuesday to discuss.

Doocy questioned Kushner on new reporting from Maggie Haberman in the New York Times that Trump had 300 classified documents at his Florida resort before it was raided and those documents were recovered by the FBI.

“Why would the former president have that many classified things at Mar-a-Lago?” Doocy asked.

Kushner dodged, claiming he was unaware what the contents of the documents were before launching a broadside against the media.

“I’m not familiar with what exactly the contents were,” Kushner said. “But what I’ll just say from my personal experience is that — again, in the campaign, in the transition, we had a very innocent meeting with the Russian ambassador and then four months later you are reading that the intel agencies are leaking to The Washington Post that we requested this secret back channel, and then The New York Times and CNN go crazy for a weekend accusing us of treason, and then it turns out such a thing never really happened.”

“So I just think you have to be very careful with what you read and obviously just wait for the facts to develop,” Kushner said. “But there are so many things that have been hyperventilated about over the last years that turned out to be nothing.”

Haberman reported Tuesday that the initial trove of documents Trump turned over in January included 150 marked classified. Concern that Trump was holding even more at the residence — and not being forthcoming about those sensitive documents — prompted a criminal investigation and the raid to recover them.

We still don’t know exactly what the documents consist of, per the Times:

The specific nature of the sensitive material that Mr. Trump took from the White House remains unclear. But the 15 boxes Mr. Trump turned over to the archives in January, nearly a year after he left office, included documents from the C.I.A., the National Security Agency and the F.B.I. spanning a variety of topics of national security interest, a person briefed on the matter said.

The total number of recovered documents totaled more than 300, Haberman reported.

Watch above, via Fox News.

