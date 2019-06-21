President Donald Trump explained his Thursday night decision to abort a retaliatory attack on Iran after the Persian Gulf nation downed of an unmanned American drone earlier in the week.

Trump took to Twitter and explained his actions in a four-part Twitter thread.

“On Monday they shot down an unmanned drone flying in International Waters,” Trump wrote. “We were cocked & loaded to retaliate last night on 3 different sights when I asked, how many will die. 150 people, sir, was the answer from a General. 10 minutes before the strike I stopped it, not … proportionate to shooting down an unmanned drone. I am in no hurry, our Military is rebuilt, new, and ready to go, by far the best in the world.”

President Obama made a desperate and terrible deal with Iran – Gave them 150 Billion Dollars plus I.8 Billion Dollars in CASH! Iran was in big trouble and he bailed them out. Gave them a free path to Nuclear Weapons, and SOON. Instead of saying thank you, Iran yelled….. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 21, 2019

….Death to America. I terminated deal, which was not even ratified by Congress, and imposed strong sanctions. They are a much weakened nation today than at the beginning of my Presidency, when they were causing major problems throughout the Middle East. Now they are Bust!…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 21, 2019

….On Monday they shot down an unmanned drone flying in International Waters. We were cocked & loaded to retaliate last night on 3 different sights when I asked, how many will die. 150 people, sir, was the answer from a General. 10 minutes before the strike I stopped it, not…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 21, 2019

….proportionate to shooting down an unmanned drone. I am in no hurry, our Military is rebuilt, new, and ready to go, by far the best in the world. Sanctions are biting & more added last night. Iran can NEVER have Nuclear Weapons, not against the USA, and not against the WORLD! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 21, 2019

Trump’s decision to back off from this attack has received mixed reactions across the cable news political spectrum. For example, MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough predictably criticized the commander in chief for what he deemed a patter of insulting and bullying someone (or in this instance, a country) before backing down. However, he DID ultimately agree with the president’s decision to show restraint.

On the other side, Fox & Friends co-host Brian Kilmeade, who is very often very supportive of President Trump, sparred with his co-hosts over the apparent weakness the United States showed, which concerned him, suggesting that the lack of action will beget more attacks.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com