Trump Explains Decision to Abort Iran Strike: Death of 150 People ‘Not Proportionate’ to Shooting a Drone

By Colby HallJun 21st, 2019, 9:13 am

U.S. President Donald Trump speaks to the media in the Oval Office the White House on June 12, 2019 in Washington, DC.

President Donald Trump explained his Thursday night decision to abort a retaliatory attack on Iran after the Persian Gulf nation downed of an unmanned American drone earlier in the week.

Trump took to Twitter and explained his actions in a four-part Twitter thread.

“On Monday they shot down an unmanned drone flying in International Waters,” Trump wrote. “We were cocked & loaded to retaliate last night on 3 different sights when I asked, how many will die. 150 people, sir, was the answer from a General. 10 minutes before the strike I stopped it, not … proportionate to shooting down an unmanned drone. I am in no hurry, our Military is rebuilt, new, and ready to go, by far the best in the world.”

Trump’s decision to back off from this attack has received mixed reactions across the cable news political spectrum. For example, MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough predictably criticized the commander in chief for what he deemed a patter of insulting and bullying someone (or in this instance, a country) before backing down. However, he DID ultimately agree with the president’s decision to show restraint.

On the other side, Fox & Friends co-host Brian Kilmeade, who is very often very supportive of President Trump, sparred with his co-hosts over the apparent weakness the United States showed, which concerned him, suggesting that the lack of action will beget more attacks.

