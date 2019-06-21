Joe Scarborough responded to reports of the decision to scuttle retaliatory attacks after Iran downing an American drone by noting a curious pattern in President Donald Trump’s behavior: he “loves to insult, loves to bully and then pulls back.”

This particular Morning Joe segment opens with John Heilemann questioning what he sees as a lack of a cogent and well-informed foreign policy that plays in a catch-as-catch-can manner, or what he cleverly called an “ad-hocracy.”

Scarborough followed, and in a long and meandering question to frequent Morning Joe guest Eugene Robinson, Scarborough called out what he deemed to be something of a character flaw in the commander in chief, evidenced by Trump’s last-minute calling off of a military strike against Iran.

Noting what he deemed as an emerging “definite trend” Scarborough defined “the limits of Donald Trump’s approach which is to threaten, to insult, to bully and then pull back.”

He added that this was on display in North Korea, where “he bullied, he called him rocketman and insulted him and now he’s been apologizing for missile acts that any other president would have criticized.”

“This is a president who loves to insult, bully and loves to threaten but what happens when our adversaries understand that he’s never going to follow through?” he added before finishing the thought by actually agreeing with Trump’s decision.

“I don’t think we should actually bomb Iran, unless Britain, France, Germany and all of our other allies are shoulder to shoulder and say we need to go in.”

Watch above via MSNBC.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com