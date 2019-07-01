Trump Heralds Kim Jong Un Meeting: ‘He Looked Really Well and Very Healthy’

President Donald Trump tonight tweeted about the “great meeting” he had with Kim Jong Un and said he’s looking forward to their next meeting.

Trump tweeted out an invite a few days ago to Kim Jong Un to briefly meet up at the DMZ, and they did, with the president stepping into North Korea.

Tonight Trump tweeted, “It was great being with Chairman Kim Jong Un of North Korea this weekend. We had a great meeting, he looked really well and very healthy – I look forward to seeing him again soon… In the meantime, our teams will be meeting to work on some solutions to very long term and persistent problems. No rush, but I am sure we will ultimately get there!”

It was great being with Chairman Kim Jong Un of North Korea this weekend. We had a great meeting, he looked really well and very healthy – I look forward to seeing him again soon…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 1, 2019

….In the meantime, our teams will be meeting to work on some solutions to very long term and persistent problems. No rush, but I am sure we will ultimately get there! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 1, 2019

Trump also plugged his interview airing tonight with Tucker Carlson, who was in attendance during that historic meeting:

I will be interviewed by @TuckerCarlson tonight at 8:00pm on @FoxNews! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 1, 2019

The president calling Kim “really well and very healthy” did not go unremarked upon:

TRUMP praises KIM JONG UN for looking "really well and very healthy." MEANWHILE: More than 10 million North Koreans are suffering “severe food shortages” after the worst harvest in a decade, according to a @UN food security assessment released in May. https://t.co/9PoDeLIJD7 https://t.co/2mPuCBSrLt — Kenneth P. Vogel (@kenvogel) July 1, 2019

Very nice to hear that Kim is in the bloom of health. https://t.co/F24cuTmEP9 — Kevin Drum (@kdrum) July 1, 2019

Honestly can you imagine if Obama spouted this bullshit what Republicans would be doing. Talk about nuclear. What a bunch of cowards. https://t.co/Oh1zZSi2Mm — Jim Swift (@JimSwiftDC) July 1, 2019

[image via screengrab]

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com