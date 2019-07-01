comScore

Trump Heralds Kim Jong Un Meeting: ‘He Looked Really Well and Very Healthy’

By Josh FeldmanJul 1st, 2019, 6:57 pm

President Donald Trump tonight tweeted about the “great meeting” he had with Kim Jong Un and said he’s looking forward to their next meeting.

Trump tweeted out an invite a few days ago to Kim Jong Un to briefly meet up at the DMZ, and they did, with the president stepping into North Korea.

Tonight Trump tweeted, “It was great being with Chairman Kim Jong Un of North Korea this weekend. We had a great meeting, he looked really well and very healthy – I look forward to seeing him again soon… In the meantime, our teams will be meeting to work on some solutions to very long term and persistent problems. No rush, but I am sure we will ultimately get there!”

Trump also plugged his interview airing tonight with Tucker Carlson, who was in attendance during that historic meeting:

The president calling Kim “really well and very healthy” did not go unremarked upon:

[image via screengrab]

