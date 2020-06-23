President Donald Trump said “I don’t kid” when referring to slowing down Covid-19 testing after White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany spent all Monday defending him for making the comment “in jest.”

“I don’t kid, let me make it clear,” Trump said to reporters Tuesday. “We have got the greatest testing program anywhere in the world. We test better than anybody in the world. Our tests are the best in the world, and we have the most of them. By having more tests, we find more cases. We did 25 million tests.”

On Monday, McEnany was asked about comments Trump made during his Tulsa rally in which he said, “When you do testing to that extent, you’re gonna find more people, you’re gonna find more cases. So I said to my people ‘slow the testing down, please.'” She denied that Trump was being serious and said that he was making a joke.

“Any suggestion that testing has been curtailed is not rooted in fact,” McEnany said. “…It was a comment that he made in jest.”

Even with his press secretary defending him the day prior, Trump still doubled down on his remarks on Tuesday.

“Here’s what I say: testing is a double-edged sword,” Trump said. “In one way, it tells you, you have cases. In other way, you find out where the cases are and you do a good job. We are doing a great job. We have never been credited for it. We’re doing the best testing job anywhere in the world … Nobody else has done that.”

Watch above, via MSNBC.

