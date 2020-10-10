President Donald Trump wanted a dramatic exit after being discharged from Walter Reed last week, but ultimately decided against it, according to a report from the New York Times’ Maggie Haberman.

Trump left Walter Reed on Monday less than a week after being diagnosed with Covid-19, leaving through the hospital’s front doors to board Marine One for the White House.

As the Times reported on Saturday:

In several phone calls last weekend from the presidential suite at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, Mr. Trump shared an idea he was considering: When he left the hospital, he wanted to appear frail at first when people saw him, according to people with knowledge of the conversations. But underneath his button-down dress shirt, he would wear a Superman T-shirt, which he would reveal as a symbol of strength when he ripped open the top layer. He ultimately did not go ahead with the stunt.

During in an interview on Friday night with Dr. Marc Seigel, Trump revealed he was no longer taking coronavirus treatment drugs and claimed to not have the results from his latest Covid test.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]