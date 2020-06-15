White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany is set to hold a press briefing at 2 p.m. Eastern Time on Monday.

Coming off of President Donald Trump‘s birthday this weekend, his campaign and the Republican National Committee reportedly raised a record $14 million between the two. The Trump campaign also demanded an apology from CNN after Trump legal adviser Jenna Ellis was interviewed by Brian Stelter on Reliable Sources.

On Monday, hydroxychloroquine, an unproven drug that Trump has lauded and even admitted to taking in May, was stopped for emergency Covid-19 relief by the FDA.

In her last interview with reporters on June 11, McEnany said she opposed to renaming U.S. military bases named after Confederate generals because it would tell soldiers “that the institution they left was fundamentally and inherently racist.”

“So he doesn’t want to change the names, he’s vehemently opposed to that, and also as I noted yesterday, where do you draw the lines?” McEnany questioned last Thursday. “Are we to remove from history George Washington? Are we to remove Thomas Jefferson? Are we to remove FDR? Where do we draw the lines? That’s where the president stands and that’s what his thoughts are.”

