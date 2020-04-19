At Sunday’s press briefing for the White House Coronavirus Task Force, President Donald Trump bragged about the United States passing a coronavirus testing milestone, administering tests to over 4 million Americans, and discussed efforts to increase production of critical testing supplies like testing swabs.

Trump said that 4.18 million Americans had been tested for Covid-19, more than France, the United Kingdom, South Korea, Japan, Singapore, India, Austria, Australia, Sweden, and Canada combined.

The president then discussed testing swabs, which are a necessary part of the testing process, used to take a nasal sample from a suspected Covid-19 patient.

The federal government was continuing to “procure millions of swabs,” said Trump, who then brought out a small item sealed in white paper, a testing swab, which he then opened and held up to the reporters, along with a standard “Q-tip” style cotton swab.

I have something here. A swab. It looks innocent. Not very complicated. Anybody like to see what it looks like? Should I open it? Open it up. I will. I will. This is what it’s about. Right? Does it remind you of something? Does it remind you of this? One’s a swab, one’s a Q-tip. It’s actually different. It’s very sophisticated actually. It’s a little bit like — but this is the swab. We ordered a lot of them. They have a lot of them.

Trump touted the increased swab production as “a big deal,” and promised that “I think in the end we’ll have — we are going to have a tremendous success. Nobody is close to us. No country is close to us.”

Later in the briefing, Trump promised that “twenty million additional swabs per month” would be produced by a U.S. facility, under the Defense Production Act, and additional efforts by American manufacturers to ramp up production of surgical gowns, N95 masks, and other personal protective equipment.

