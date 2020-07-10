CNN’s Jeffrey Toobin went off on President Donald Trump’s commutation of Roger Stone’s sentence, even drawing a Watergate comparison.

He told Anderson Cooper it’s “shocking but not surprising” and said, “This is the most corrupt and cronyistic act in perhaps all of recent history.”

“You know, Richard Nixon at the height of watergate never pardoned or commuted the sentences of any of the people involved in Watergate. He thought he could never get away with it,” Toobin continued. “He’s going to do no time for the only reason that he’s the president’s friend. That is not how the American judicial system is supposed to work, and it is now how it has worked historically, even with friends of the president who get arrested.”

Cooper asked Preet Bharara how exactly this fits into the president’s “law and order” posture.

Bharara agreed with Toobin that it’s certainly a corrupt act from the president. He also remarked upon a comment from Stone about how he could’ve turned on the president but didn’t, saying, “[It’s an astonishing statement and admission of something… that he was in a position to implicate the president in misconduct or wrongdoing.”

You can watch above, via CNN.

