On Saturday night, President Donald Trump attacked two Republican senators for denouncing his decision to commute the sentence of Roger Stone.

“Do RINO’S Pat Toomey & Mitt Romney have any problem with the fact that we caught Obama, Biden, & Company illegally spying on my campaign?” Trump said. “Do they care if Comey, McCabe, Page & her lover, Peter S, the whole group, ran rampant, wild & unchecked – lying & leaking all the way? NO!”

Trump did not explicitly bring up Stone as he ripped Mitt Romney (R-UT) and Pat Toomey (R-PA) while cycling through his numerous grievances and political enemies. Nonetheless, Trump’s attack on both of them comes shortly after they condemned the president for commuting his longtime ally’s prison sentence for witness tampering, lying to Congress, and obstruction.

Romney called the Stone commutation an act of “unprecedented, historic corruption,” noting also that Stone committed his misdeeds in order to protect Trump. As for Toomey, he acknowledged Trump’s right to grant clemency to Stone, but called the commutation a “mistake” given the seriousness of the charges against him.

