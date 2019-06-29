comScore

2020 Candidates Defend Kamala Harris from ‘Racist and Ugly’ Attack Shared by Don Jr.: ‘Peddling Birtherism Again’

By Josh FeldmanJun 29th, 2019, 4:54 pm

Some of Kamala Harris‘s 2020 rivals are speaking up to defend her following reports on a “racist campaign” against her online.

One such tweet, shared on Thursday by Donald Trump Jr., said, “Kamala Harris is *not* an American Black. She is half Indian and half Jamaican… I’m so sick of people robbing American Blacks (like myself) of our history. It’s disgusting. Now using it for debate time at #DemDebate2?”

Trump Jr. shared the tweet and added, “Is this true? Wow.”

Don Jr.’s tweet has since been deleted.

The Harris campaign told The Daily Beast, “This is the same type of racist attacks his father used to attack Barack Obama. It didn’t work then and it won’t work now.”

This afternoon, several of Harris’ 2020 opponents tweeted to defend her and denounce the attack:

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com

Filed Under:

Follow Mediaite:

Josh Feldman - Senior Editor

Josh Feldman is a Senior Editor at Mediaite. Email him here: josh@mediaite.com Follow him on Twitter: @feldmaniac

You may also like: