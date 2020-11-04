ABC’s Matthew Dowd: I’d ‘Much Prefer to Be in Joe Biden’s Position Right Now’ Than Donald Trump’s

Despite a series of results favorable for the incumbant, ABC News analyst Matt Dowd said he still would rather be Joe Biden than President Donald Trump at this moment.

ABC News host George Stephanopoulos asked the political analyst what people should be looking at this election, specifically asking why the Biden campaign sent out the former vice president to speak.

Dowd noted that the campaign has consistently been claiming that this year’s presidential race is going to be a tight one, despite what any polls have said, adding that they’ve been correct so far.

“If you look at the numbers, I’ve looked at the numbers outstanding in Wisconsin, outstanding in Michigan, outstanding in Pennsylvania, and what’s left in Arizona is you would much prefer to be in Joe Biden’s position right now than in Donald Trump’s positions right now,” he added. “That’s a fact when you look at all the ballots out there. You’d much prefer to be Joe Biden right now than Donald Trump.”

