Right now, as of this posting, either Joe Biden or Donald Trump could win the election. But the fact it’s not more of a blowout was dismaying for CNN’s Van Jones.

He said “a lot of Democrats are hurt tonight” because there’s a difference between a political victory and a “moral victory”:

“The political victory still may come. But I think for people who saw babies being snatched away from their mothers at the border, people sending their kids into schools where the n-word is now being used against them, for people seeing this wave of intolerance, they wanted a moral victory tonight. We wanted to see a repudiation of this direction for the country. And the fact that it’s this close I think is — it hurts. It just hurts.”

He again emphasized that Biden could still win, but said, “There were people who were hoping for a big repudiation, and that has not yet come. And a lot of people are hurt and scared tonight in the Democratic party.”

