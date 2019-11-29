comScore

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Rips Mayor Pete for Affordable College Ad, Saying He’s Repeating ‘A GOP Talking Point’

By Connor MannionNov 29th, 2019, 12:24 pm

Progressive Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez went in on 2020 presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg for an ad that argued free college tuition for all was a bad idea.

“This is a GOP talking point used to dismantle public systems, & it’s sad to see a Dem candidate adopt it,” Ocasio-Cortez responded to a Buttigieg ad in Iowa that argues college should be affordable but not free–clearly taking aim at proposals from more progressive candidates like Sens. Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren.

“It’s sad to see a Dem candidate adopt it,” she continued.

Ocasio-Cortez, alongside Reps. Rashida Tlaib and Ilhan Omar, famously endorsed Sanders for the presidency earlier this year.

