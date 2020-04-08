Independent Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders confirmed on Wednesday that he will be suspending his 2020 campaign and ending his pursuit of the presidency.

In an address to his supporters, Sanders thanked everyone who backed him and congratulated those who helped advance his progressive vision for the country. He argued that his campaign “has won the ideological struggle” for America’s future on multiple fronts, and that “together we have transformed American consciousness as to what kind of nation we can become, and have taken this country a major step forward in the never ending struggle” for economic, social, racial and environmental justice.

“The greatest obstacle to real social change has everything to do with the power of the corporate and political establishment to limit our vision as to what is possible and what we are entitled to as human beings,” Sanders said. “I want to express to each of you my deep gratitude for helping to create an unprecedented grassroots political campaign that has had a profound impact in changing our nation.”

After speaking about the nation’s struggles in light of the ongoing coronavirus crisis, Sanders turned to the state of the race, and he conceded that “the path toward victory is virtually impossible” with Joe Biden’s delegate lead. As he acknowledged backers who might disagree with his decision, Sanders explained that “as I see the crisis gripping the nation, exacerbated by a president unwilling or unable to provide any kind of credible leadership and the work that needs to be done to protect people in this most desperate hour, I could not in good conscience continue to mount a campaign that could not win and which would interfere with the important work required by all of us in this difficult hour.”

“Today I congratulate Joe Biden, a very decent man who I will work with to move our progressive ideas forward,” Sanders said. He went on, however, by saying he would stay on the ballot to gather delegates, emphasizing the continuation of his platform within the party.

“I will stay on the ballot in all remaining states and continue to gather delegates. While Vice President Biden will be the nominee. We must continue working to assemble as many delegates as possible at the Democratic convention, where we will be able to exert significant influence over the party platform and other functions. Then together standing united we will go forward to defeat Donald Trump, the most dangerous president in modern American history.”

Watch above, via CNN.

