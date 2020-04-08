comScore

Democrats Offer Bernie Sanders Words of Praise After He Drops Out: ‘A F*cking Hero’

By Leia IdlibyApr 8th, 2020, 12:41 pm

Sen. Bernie Sanders announced on Wednesday morning that he has suspended his 2020 presidential campaign, prompting several of his former Democratic rivals to praise his courage and thank him for his relentless fight.

During his live address, Sanders acknowledged “the path toward victory is virtually impossible” considering Joe Biden’s steep delegate lead, and promised to work with him to defeat Donald Trump. 

The former candidate also expressed “deep gratitude” for his supporters, and thanked them “for helping to create an unprecedented grassroots political campaign.

Warren, Biden, and several former candidates have since taken to Twitter to show their support and appreciation for Sanders:

