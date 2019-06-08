Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) says he isn’t relying on polling indicating President Donald Trump loses the election to him or loses key swing states.

“I know all of the polls say Trump is gonna be beaten,” the 2020 presidential candidate said. “And they have me ahead of him in Michigan and Pennsylvania and Wisconsin–battleground states.”

Sen. Bernie Sanders: “I know all of the polls out there say Trump is going to be beaten, and they have me ahead of him in MI, in PA, in WI, battleground states — but let me tell you, I think Donald Trump is going to be a very tough opponent.” pic.twitter.com/Ctj0wEzuLr — The Hill (@thehill) June 8, 2019

“Let me tell you, Donald Trump is going to be a very tough opponent,” Sanders said.

“I think he is a pathological liar and he will say anything, he will do anything,” Sanders said.

Earlier this week, a Morning Consult poll found Trump’s net approval rating was negative in all of the above states Sanders mentioned, alongside Iowa and Ohio.

Despite that, a CNN poll released this week found that over half of the respondents believe Trump will win re-election in 2020. Out of over 1,000 respondents, 54% sad they believe Trump will win the 2020 election, while 41% believe he will lose.

