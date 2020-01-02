Senator Bernie Sanders (I-VT) has, in recent weeks, been looking up only at former Vice President Joe Biden in most national presidential polls. So with just one month left before the first votes are cast, the Vermont senator has apparently decided it’s time to take the gloves off.

In an interview with the Washington Post, Sanders took some pointed shots at the former vice president — calling his record “so weak” and saying that he carries “baggage” into the race.

“It’s just a lot of baggage that Joe takes into a campaign, which isn’t going to create energy and excitement,” Sanders said. “He brings into this campaign a record which is so weak that it just cannot create the kind of excitement and energy that is going to be needed to defeat Donald Trump.”

Sanders went on to argue that Trump will go after Biden on the economy.

“It doesn’t take much imagination to understand that Trump will be saying, ‘You see this guy? He voted for NAFTA,’” he said.

And the senator also called out Biden for what he deems to be chummy relationships with high-dollar contributors.

“People are tired of the traditional types of campaigns in which candidates like Joe are running to wealthy people’s homes and raising large sums of money,” Sanders added.

