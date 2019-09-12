As the ABC Democratic debate moved on to immigration, moderator Jorge Ramos confronted Joe Biden about the Obama administration’s record on the issue.

Biden has come under criticism for the many deportations that took place when Barack Obama was president and he was VP.

Ramos asked Biden tonight, “Did you do anything to prevent those deportations? You’ve been asked this question before and refused to answer, so let me try once again. Are you prepared to say tonight that you and President Obama made a mistake about deportations? Why should Latinos trust you?”

Biden said any comparison between Obama and Donald Trump on immigration is “outrageous” before defending Obama’s overall record.

He talked about the changes he would make as president, but Ramos told him, “You didn’t answer the question.”

He again asked Biden, “Did you make a mistake with those deportations?”

Biden said, “The president did the best thing that was able to be done.”

“How about you?” Ramos asked.

“I’m the vice president of the United States,” Biden responded.

Ramos went to Julián Castro next, who made a point of swiping at Biden:

“My problem with Vice President Biden, and Cory pointed this out last time, is every time something good about Barack Obama comes up, he says, ‘Oh, I was there, I was there, I was there, that’s me, too,’ and then every time somebody questions part of the administration that we were both part of, he says, ‘Well, that was the president.’ I mean, he wants to take credit for Obama’s work, but not have to answer to any questions!”

Biden responded and said, “I stand with Barack Obama all eight years. Good, bad, and indifferent. That’s where I stand. I did not say I did not stand with him.”

You can watch above, via ABC.

