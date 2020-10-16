comScore
Biden Asked About NY Post Report: ‘I Have No Response, It’s Another Smear Campaign’

By Josh FeldmanOct 16th, 2020, 10:49 pm

On Friday night, CBS News reporter Bo Erickson asked Joe Biden for his response to the New York Post report on his son Hunter.

“What is your response to the New York Post story about your son, sir?” Erickson asked.

“I know you’d ask it,” Biden said. “I have no response, it’s another smear campaign.”

He added to Erickson, “Right up your alley, those are the questions you always ask.”

CBS White House correspondent Paula Reid defended her colleague and said while their coverage “clearly lays out warnings about Giuliani & Russian disinformation” reportedly from Trump’s own national security adviser, “We cannot normalize insulting reporters for asking questions:”

