Biden Asked About NY Post Report: ‘I Have No Response, It’s Another Smear Campaign’

On Friday night, CBS News reporter Bo Erickson asked Joe Biden for his response to the New York Post report on his son Hunter.

“What is your response to the New York Post story about your son, sir?” Erickson asked.

I asked Joe Biden: What is your response to the NYPost story about your son, sir? He called it a “smear campaign” and then went after me. “I know you’d ask it. I have no response, it’s another smear campaign, right up your alley, those are the questions you always ask.” pic.twitter.com/Eo6VD4TqxD — Bo Erickson CBS (@BoKnowsNews) October 17, 2020

“I know you’d ask it,” Biden said. “I have no response, it’s another smear campaign.”

He added to Erickson, “Right up your alley, those are the questions you always ask.”

CBS White House correspondent Paula Reid defended her colleague and said while their coverage “clearly lays out warnings about Giuliani & Russian disinformation” reportedly from Trump’s own national security adviser, “We cannot normalize insulting reporters for asking questions:”

My @CBSEveningNews report clearly lays out warnings about Giuliani & Russian disinformation. But we cannot normalize insulting reporters for asking questions: https://t.co/brRYwDxlZl — Paula Reid (@PaulaReidCBS) October 17, 2020

