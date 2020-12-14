President-elect Joe Biden spoke hours after the electoral college affirmed his victory, saying that democracy triumphed, while making a point of calling out the Republicans who signed onto the effort to overturn the will of the people.

Biden made a point of praising the local officials who did their jobs and were threatened as a result, saying, “While we all wish that our fellow Americans in these positions will always show such courage and commitment to free and fair elections, it is my sincere hope we never again see anyone subjected to the kind of threats and abuse we saw in this election. It’s simply unconscionable.”

He noted in his speech that President Donald Trump and his legal team used every legal avenue available to question the results and even judges appointed by the president rejected their claims over and over and over. Even the Supreme Court rejected two separate cases brought by Trump allies.

One of those, the much-derided Texas lawsuit, was signed onto by over 100 House Republicans, and Biden called them out:

“Even more stunning, 17 Republican attorneys general and 126 Republican members of the Congress — they actually signed onto a lawsuit filed by the state of Texas. That lawsuit asked the United States Supreme Court to reject the certified vote counts in Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin. This legal maneuver was an effort by elected officials and one group of states to try to get the Supreme Court to wipe out the votes of more than 20 million Americans in other states. And to hand the presidency to a candidate who lost the electoral college, lost the popular vote, and lost each and every one of the states whose votes they were trying to reverse. It’s a position so extreme we’ve never seen it before. A position that refused to respect the will of the people, refused to respect the rule of law, and refused to honor our Constitution.”

He praised the Supreme Court for rejecting the case and sending a “clear signal to President Trump that they would be no part of an unprecedented assault on our democracy.”

You can watch above, via CNN.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]