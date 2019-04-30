2020 candidate and former Vice President Joe Biden responded today to President Donald Trump defending his “perfect” reaction to Charlottesville.

Joe Biden on Pres. Trump's Charlottesville comments: "He now has come down and doubled down on concocting a phony story about how these violent thugs only wanted to protect a statue of Robert E. Lee. Give me a break. Enough’s enough … Hatred was on the march, and he knew it." pic.twitter.com/CfNsGlMrHC — NBC News (@NBCNews) April 30, 2019

Biden’s campaign kickoff included him calling out Trump for his infamous “very fine people on both sides” comment. Trump subsequently defended his comments and said he was “talking about people that went because they felt very strongly about the monument to Robert E. Lee.”

At a campaign event today Biden again expressed how appalling Trump’s comments were before saying, “He now has come down and doubled down on concocting a phony story about how these violent thugs only wanted to protect a statue of Robert E. Lee. Give me a break.”

Biden went off on Trump’s “nonsense” and brought up the fact there were anti-Semitic chants––ones that were caught on camera.

“Hatred was on the march, and he knew it,” Biden added.

[image via screengrab]

