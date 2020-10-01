Dilbert creator Scott Adams, who has repeatedly defended President Donald Trump’s controversial comments about the Unite the Right rally in Charlottesville, now says the president lost his vote due to his failure to denounce white supremacy at Tuesday’s debate.

Scott has argued that Trump did not call white supremacists in Charlottesville “very fine people” despite what the media has reported.

Adams made his remarks about the president’s performance during his latest podcast episode, claiming that he felt abused and that he took Trump’s comments about the Proud Boys personally.

The Dilbert creator explained that he was excited when the “fine people hoax” came up again and expected Trump to shut down “the lie,” but was incredibly disappointed with what the president did instead:

.@ScottAdamsSays feels personally abused by Trump bombing on the white supremacy question during the debate. Adams says Trump lost his vote. pic.twitter.com/VQxQstqKso — JD-800 💽 (@thejd800) October 1, 2020

“I thought, it’s so obvious what you should say in this situation, and then he just didn’t,” he added. “I thought to myself, I really feel abused, honestly. I took it personally. That wasn’t politics anymore. That wasn’t politics anymore. That was me personally, and I feel like he screwed me — personally.

“And then I had to sit there, stewing in that, and that white nationalist, white supremacist question comes up, and he botched it,” he added. “It was a layup. It was free money sitting on the f*cking table, and he left it there.”

The comic strip creator went on to say that the president left him “exposed,” adding that Trump lost his vote due to the Proud Boys remark but could get it back if he fixed it.

Adams has been a vocal supporter of Trump and claimed his comments on the Charlottesville protest were not referring to white supremacists.

“I mean, my favorite example is Charlottesville. When there was a protest about pro- and anti-statues and the president said that there were fine people on both sides, that was reported as he says there were fine people in the racist group, you know, the white supremacists,” Adams said of Trump’s remarks during a past interview with Fox and Friends. “That wasn’t really the context. The context was pro-statue, anti-statue.”

Although he had no issue with Trump’s “very fine people on both sides” remarks, he was clearly upset by Trump’s debate performance and his stance on the Proud Boys.

Watch above, via Twitter.

