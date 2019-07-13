Former Vice President Joe Biden has gotten criticism on the campaign trail for his 2002 vote in favor of the Iraq War. Whether or not it ends up as an issue for voters––a recent poll indicated it may be for some––Biden addressed the issue.

Biden has previously expressed regret for his vote. When asked today in New Hampshire about it, he had this to say:

“The mistake I made was trusting President Bush, who gave me his word he was using it for the purpose of getting inspectors in to see what was going on, whether they were producing nuclear weapons.”

Biden gave a speech recently on ending “forever wars” that, as CNN politics reporter Vanessa Yurkevich noted today, did not mention the Iraq War.

You can watch above, via CNN.

