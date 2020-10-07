Biden Soars to Double Digit Lead in Trump-Favored Rasmussen Poll

Former Vice President Joe Biden has opened up a massive lead in a poll that is often cited by President Donald Trump as one of his favorites.

The latest Rasmussen Reports survey offers a grim forecast for the president. It shows him trailing Biden by 12 points, 52 percent to 40 percent, among likely voters. That’s a 4 point swing from last week, and a 13 point swing from two weeks ago — when a Rasmussen survey showed Trump leading by 1.

Trump regularly touts his Rasmussen approval ratings when the number exceeds 50 percent — which is a rarity in other surveys. FiveThirtyEight gives Rasmussen a C+ grade as a pollster. They correctly forecasted the 2016 presidential race, but erred badly on the 2018 midterms.

The poll covered the period from Sept. 30-Oct. 6. The debate between Trump and Biden took place on Sept. 29, and the president was diagnosed with Covid-19 on the evening of Oct. 1. The margin of error is 2 percent.

