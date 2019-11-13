Leon Cooperman has been one of several billionaires who has been vocally critical of Elizabeth Warren and concerned at the prospect of her becoming president.

Warren has a new campaign ad set to air on CNBC tomorrow which swipes at Cooperman at others. The ad plays Cooperman railing against her “vilification” of the wealthy before featuring a CHARGED WITH INSIDER TRADING graphic. (He ultimately settled with the SEC.)

The ad brings up criticism from others like Lloyd Blankfein and Peter Thiel.

CNBC reported on the ad today, and received a pretty angry response from Cooperman:

“In my opinion she represents the worst in politicians as she’s trying to demonize wealthy people because there are more poor people then wealthy people,” Cooperman told CNBC in a later interview. “As far as the accusations of insider trading, I won the case. She’s disgraceful. She doesn’t know who the f— she’s tweeting. I gave away more in the year then she has in her whole f—-ing lifetime,” he added.

Cooperman recently got emotional during a CNBC interview criticizing Warren.

