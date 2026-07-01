‘You Sound Pretty Angry’: CNBC Anchor Left Stunned as Palantir CEO Blows His Stack During Wild Interview

Palantir CEO Alex Karp launched into a sprawling broadside on the AI industry’s token model during an interview on CNBC’s Squawk Box on Wednesday, prompting co-anchor Becky Quick to interrupt with a blunt observation – “you sound pretty angry.”

Karp appeared on the show to discuss Palantir’s expanded partnership with Nvidia, which will see the company integrate Nvidia’s Nemotron AI models into its Sovereign AI platform, allowing government agencies and enterprise customers to deploy AI in secure environments while retaining control over their data and model weights.

But the interview quickly turned into a sweeping criticism of rival AI developers, particularly OpenAI and Anthropic, whom Karp accused of failing to adequately protect customers’ intellectual property.

Explaining why Palantir had aligned itself with Nvidia, Karp argued that enterprise and government customers had lost confidence in leading AI model developers.

“These people are, [OpenAI CEO] Sam [Altman] and [Anthropic CEO] Dario [Amodei] – there’s nothing more fun than debating Dario in private, so I’m not throwing shade at them – but something has gone completely wrong, and the basic view among enterprises in this country is I’m going to chillax and waste my time with tokens, I’m gonna get no value, and they’re gonna get my IP,” Karp said, insisting the comments reflected what he was hearing from CEOs rather than a competitive attack.

When Squawk Box co-anchor Andrew Ross Sorkin suggested, “That sounds like shade,” Karp pushed back, replying: “No, no. This is reporting.”

The Palantir chief repeatedly framed the issue as one of national security, saying military customers and operators of critical infrastructure wanted greater control over AI models, computing resources and proprietary data.

“Those warfighters have serious trust issues,” Karp said, adding that private-sector companies were asking, “‘Why would they get access to my data if they’re gonna build my alpha? Why wouldn’t I control the weights?’ And that’s where you get this partnership.”

Karp argued companies were demanding ownership over the infrastructure powering their AI systems: “What aligns me with Nvidia, and I think is what the technical customers want, is control over their compute, their models, their data stack, and their alpha. They want to know they own the means of production, it’s not being transferred to someone else. They’re not interested in some fake deploy co that somehow is deploying tokens that transfers the alpha to a third party. And the jig is up.”

Karp grew increasingly animated as he argued that frontier model developers of creating little value while extracting customer data: “The clients have to be able to ask and answer very basic questions. Are you keeping the data? Are you going to enter our business? In the classified context, when the Department of War goes to you and says, ‘I need this application’ – do they get to control the weights to do it, or do you get to the control the weights? Are we really going to outsource the battlefield of this country to the consensus view in Silicon Valley? That is effing insane.”

“And by the way, every single enterprise in this country, in private, a lot of them don’t want to speak in public because it gets outsourced to the neurodivergent, crazy person that apparently is on drugs, the one thing I don’t do,” he continued.

He added: “But I’m telling you, in this county, at every single enterprise I deal with, these people are livid. They’re like, ‘I am paying for tokens that create no value. These people are stealing the weights and alpha of my business, and they’re creating a wealth tax that does not help the poor, it just punishes.’ It starts with the billionaires. Every single person at this table is gonna be paying a wealth text only to punish us. And the reason for it is because these models have been completely, irresponsibly over-sold.”

Quick then interjected: “You sound pretty angry.”

“No, this is the voice of American business that is being channeled through me,” he returned, continuing before he added: “I want everybody watching this to test what I’m saying, especially investors who think somehow this is working. Pick up the phone and call a CEO in private. Not in public. Every single person here can do this. Call two or three and say, Madman Karp is on TV saying we’re livid. [Say] ‘I’m not gonna quote you, you know I won’t quote you’ and see, they’re twice as livid as me.”

Watch above via CNBC.

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