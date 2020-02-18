comScore

Bloomberg and Trump Exchange Twitter Blows: ‘Can’t Trust a Word You Say’

By Zachary PetrizzoFeb 18th, 2020, 5:33 pm

Mike Bloomberg, Donald Trump

President Donald Trump and 2020 democratic candidate Michael Bloomberg got in a war of words Tuesday afternoon with the commander-in-chief claiming he would love to run against the former New York City major over Senator Bernie Sanders.

Trump, billing Bloomberg as “Mini Mike,” wrote that the former mayor’s campaign is no more than that of “a large scale illegal campaign contribution,” adding that he is “illegally buying the Democrat Nomination.”

Bloomberg responded asking why Trump wants to run against Sanders “so badly.”

Trump shot back that that come November 2020 he would like to face Bloomberg as a Democratic rival:

Bloomberg tweeted back, “See you in November.”

