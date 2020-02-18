President Donald Trump and 2020 democratic candidate Michael Bloomberg got in a war of words Tuesday afternoon with the commander-in-chief claiming he would love to run against the former New York City major over Senator Bernie Sanders.

Trump, billing Bloomberg as “Mini Mike,” wrote that the former mayor’s campaign is no more than that of “a large scale illegal campaign contribution,” adding that he is “illegally buying the Democrat Nomination.”

What Mini Mike is doing is nothing less than a large scale illegal campaign contribution. He is “spreading” money all over the place, only to have recipients of his cash payments, many former opponents, happily joining or supporting his campaign. Isn’t that called a payoff? ….. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 18, 2020

…..Mini is illegally buying the Democrat Nomination. They are taking it away from Bernie again. Mini Mike, Major Party Nominations are not for sale! Good luck in the debate tomorrow night and remember, no standing on boxes! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 18, 2020

Bloomberg responded asking why Trump wants to run against Sanders “so badly.”

Why do you want to run against Bernie so badly? https://t.co/HOnHap4QdL — Mike Bloomberg (@MikeBloomberg) February 18, 2020

Trump shot back that that come November 2020 he would like to face Bloomberg as a Democratic rival:

Mini Mike. No, I would rather run against you! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 18, 2020

Bloomberg tweeted back, “See you in November.”

Can't trust a word you say – and now you want us to believe you? See you in November. https://t.co/GkKkoXNY6T — Mike Bloomberg (@MikeBloomberg) February 18, 2020

