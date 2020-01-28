Bloomberg Barked At for Shaking a Dog’s Head On Campaign Trail: ‘Has He Never Met A Dog Before?’
Presidential candidate and former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg was caught Monday while campaigning in Burlington, Vermont shaking the hand of a man and then shaking the mouth of a dog.
In the video posted today by CBS News campaign reporter Nicole Sganga, who caught the awkward encounter on tape, sent dog-loving Twitter users into a panic.
While campaigning in Burlington, Vermont yesterday, Fmr. Mayor Michael Bloomberg met a dog. #Campaign2020 pic.twitter.com/AKAj8nMZhv
— Nicole Sganga (@NicoleSganga) January 28, 2020
With great wit, Twitter users took quick frustration to Bloomberg over his bizarre shaking of the dog’s mouth:
OK WHAT IS HE DOING https://t.co/FNwceNB3Dw
— MJ Lee (@mj_lee) January 28, 2020
little known fact, a snoot-shake is the correct way to greet all dogs https://t.co/wtoOsC6BJU
— Natasha Bertrand (@NatashaBertrand) January 28, 2020
really just destroying the whole billionaires are people too argument https://t.co/Qp9A3We98d
— David Covucci (@DavidCovucci) January 28, 2020
Bloomberg has spent $40000 million on this campaign and not one dollar on learning not to shake a dog’s jaw like it’s a person’s hand https://t.co/lyKmQQk1Gx
— Jason O. Gilbert (@gilbertjasono) January 28, 2020
we must protect all dogs from billionaires https://t.co/ywpjDKO6Dh
— Kate Aronoff (@KateAronoff) January 28, 2020
Has… Has he never met a dog before? https://t.co/maeZMU1zzL
— Jen Steer (@jensteer) January 28, 2020
Idea: Bring dogs on stage for the next #DemDebate
New idea: merge Westminster Dog Show with Dem Debates. https://t.co/spEMGCgJSH
— Shefali S. Kulkarni (@shefalikulkarni) January 28, 2020
Mouth-shaking https://t.co/eL0x5iagZn
— Chris Cillizza (@CillizzaCNN) January 28, 2020
as someone who is afraid of dogs going up to one and doing this is my worst nightmare https://t.co/0rjYAEZcXL
— Grace Segers (@Grace_Segers) January 28, 2020
Hey Michael, quick question, do you know how dogs work https://t.co/coswCIpGVj
— do not look at me or talk to me or smell me (@ChrisCaesar) January 28, 2020
That’s not how a dog works. https://t.co/GlNp0BX91R
— Bill Kuchman (@billkuchman) January 28, 2020
If someone pet Wally like this I’d punch them in the face. https://t.co/MEyHGLEp1C
— Emily C. Singer (@CahnEmily) January 28, 2020
This is really weird, and I think I like him more now. https://t.co/fDonyJQDwo
— Will Wilkinson 🌐 (@willwilkinson) January 28, 2020
