Bloomberg Barked At for Shaking a Dog’s Head On Campaign Trail: ‘Has He Never Met A Dog Before?’

By Zachary PetrizzoJan 28th, 2020, 4:49 pm

Presidential candidate and former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg was caught Monday while campaigning in Burlington, Vermont shaking the hand of a man and then shaking the mouth of a dog.

In the video posted today by CBS News campaign reporter Nicole Sganga, who caught the awkward encounter on tape, sent dog-loving Twitter users into a panic.

With great wit, Twitter users took quick frustration to Bloomberg over his bizarre shaking of the dog’s mouth:

Photo from Twitter via Nicole Sganga.

