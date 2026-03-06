Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker Trolls Noem After She’s Ousted from DHS Position

Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker (D) couldn’t resist trolling former Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem shortly after she was ousted, mocking her change in job title in a social media post.

Pritzker has been a vociferous critic of President Donald Trump’s immigration crackdown. The governor has supported several lawsuits that Illinois has filed against the administration, including one last October seeking to block the deployment of National Guard troops and another in January against DHS, ICE, and the Border Patrol.

Trump announced on Thursday that Noem would be “moving” to a new position as “Special Envoy for The Shield of the Americas,” a new initiative he said he would be launching on Saturday, and said he was nominating Sen. Markwayne Mullin (R-OK) to take her place.

Noem’s ouster came a few days after her disastrous performance before Senate and House Committee hearings where she was subjected to a bipartisan evisceration from members from both sides of the aisle over the fatal shootings of Renee Good and Alex Pretti, ICE’s enforcement tactics, her alleged relationship with top adviser Corey Lewandowski, delays in disbursing FEMA aid to hurricane-ravaged areas of North Carolina, accusations about conflicts of interests for lucrative contracts her agency gave to McLaughlin’s husband and other allies, and even the admission from her memoir about shooting her dog, Cricket.

Shortly after Trump made the announcement about Noem, Pritzker mocked her on several of his social media accounts. with an image apparently meant to resemble a LinkedIn profile header, complete with the “#OPENTOWORK” label.

The job titles listed for Noem included “DHS Secretary (Former),” “Public Speaker,” and “Unlicensed Dog Euthanizer.”

Shortly before the news broke, Pritzker had posted a link to a news report about Trump considering firing her, adding an all-caps note: “FIRE KRISTI NOEM.”

—

New: The Mediaite One-Sheet "Newsletter of Newsletters"

Your daily summary and analysis of what the many, many media newsletters are saying and reporting. Subscribe now!