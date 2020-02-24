Bloomberg Campaign Blasts Sanders Cuba Comments, Faces Ridicule Over Mocking Twitter Thread: ‘Mmm Delish!’

Michael Bloomberg’s campaign went after Bernie Sanders today over the Democratic frontrunner’s comments on 60 Minutes about Cuba last night. Sanders said in the interview with Anderson Cooper, “We’re very opposed to the very authoritarian nature of Cuba, but it’s unfair to simply say everything is bad.”

Bloomberg’s campaign posted a mocking Twitter thread imagining what Sanders would

“Stalin spurred industrial production throughout the country, but all everyone wants to talk about

is putting 14 million people in gulags! Ughh, so annoying!” — #BernieOnDespots — Team Bloomberg (@Mike2020) February 24, 2020

“Should we really hold Muammar al-Gaddafi’s extrajudicial killings of political opponents against

him, when he also built a pretty sweet countrywide irrigation system?!” — #BernieOnDespots — Team Bloomberg (@Mike2020) February 24, 2020

“Vladimir Putin is willing to poison anyone who disagrees with him, but have you seen how that

guy looks without a shirt!! Mmm delish!” — #BernieOnDespots — Team Bloomberg (@Mike2020) February 24, 2020

The tweets did not go unnoticed, and received a fair amount of derision:

If @Mike2020 is the best social media money can buy then that commodity isn’t for sale. https://t.co/AHCEP6OoBv — Hugh Hewitt (@hughhewitt) February 24, 2020

"Xi Jinping is not a dictator." – Michael Bloombergpic.twitter.com/y3v3yWnt2n https://t.co/q5gI2pLLLs — Mehdi Hasan (@mehdirhasan) February 24, 2020

Are you having an open mic day or something — GoneWithTheHat (@Popehat) February 24, 2020

60 billion dollars somehow can't save you from posting cringe https://t.co/ULOmALGlnz — Elizabeth Bruenig (@ebruenig) February 24, 2020

the joke here is that Bernie is gay https://t.co/0D2oSfL261 — Matt Pearce 🦅 (@mattdpearce) February 24, 2020

lol you are so bad at this — my pal andy (@andylevy) February 24, 2020

After getting the feedback, the Bloomberg campaign account added, “To be clear — all of these are satire — with the exception of the 60 Minutes clip from last night.”

