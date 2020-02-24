comScore

Bloomberg Campaign Blasts Sanders Cuba Comments, Faces Ridicule Over Mocking Twitter Thread: ‘Mmm Delish!’

By Josh FeldmanFeb 24th, 2020, 5:56 pm

Michael Bloomberg’s campaign went after Bernie Sanders today over the Democratic frontrunner’s comments on 60 Minutes about Cuba last night. Sanders said in the interview with Anderson Cooper, “We’re very opposed to the very authoritarian nature of Cuba, but it’s unfair to simply say everything is bad.”

Bloomberg’s campaign posted a mocking Twitter thread imagining what Sanders would

The tweets did not go unnoticed, and received a fair amount of derision:

After getting the feedback, the Bloomberg campaign account added, “To be clear — all of these are satire — with the exception of the 60 Minutes clip from last night.”

