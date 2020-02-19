comScore

Bloomberg Gets Clobbered for ‘Disastrous’ Debate Performance: Spent $200 Million to ‘Get His A** Handed to Him’

By Joe DePaoloFeb 19th, 2020, 10:33 pm

The debate is not yet over, but viewers have already rendered their verdict: Mike Bloomberg is having an awful night.

During the first hour of Wednesday night’s Democratic Presidential debate, the former New York mayor — in the opinion of most observers on social media — came out on the short end of furious exchanges with his 2020 Democratic rivals on topics including stop and frisk, and his unwillingness to let female employees who have sued his company for sexual harassment out of non-disclosure agreements.

Notably, Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) appeared to get the best of Bloomberg with several stinging barbs.

“I’d like to talk about who we’re running against,” Warren said. “A billionaire who calls women ‘fat broads’ and ‘horse faced lesbians.’ And no I’m not talking about Donald Trump — I’m talking about Mayor Bloomberg.”

Bloomberg has gotten clobbered not only on stage, but on social media:

