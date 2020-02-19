Bloomberg Gets Clobbered for ‘Disastrous’ Debate Performance: Spent $200 Million to ‘Get His A** Handed to Him’

The debate is not yet over, but viewers have already rendered their verdict: Mike Bloomberg is having an awful night.

During the first hour of Wednesday night’s Democratic Presidential debate, the former New York mayor — in the opinion of most observers on social media — came out on the short end of furious exchanges with his 2020 Democratic rivals on topics including stop and frisk, and his unwillingness to let female employees who have sued his company for sexual harassment out of non-disclosure agreements.

Notably, Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) appeared to get the best of Bloomberg with several stinging barbs.

“I’d like to talk about who we’re running against,” Warren said. “A billionaire who calls women ‘fat broads’ and ‘horse faced lesbians.’ And no I’m not talking about Donald Trump — I’m talking about Mayor Bloomberg.”

Bloomberg has gotten clobbered not only on stage, but on social media:

Bloomberg spending 200 million dollars to get his ass handed to him on stage by Liz Warren and boo’ed on national television is maybe the funniest thing ever #DemDebate — Alex Hirsch (@_AlexHirsch) February 20, 2020

Warren’s dismantling of Bloomberg over his treatment of women was one of the most precise and devastating political attacks I have witnessed in twenty years of following this stuff — Judd Legum (@JuddLegum) February 20, 2020

Amy Klobuchar is about to prosecute Elizabeth Warren for murdering Mike Bloomberg. — jelani cobb (@jelani9) February 20, 2020

Mike Bloomberg should fire two groups of people tonight: those who helped with debate prep and those who squeal “GREAT JOB!!” as he exits the debate stage #DemocraticDebate — Kellyanne Conway (@KellyannePolls) February 20, 2020

Wow. Bloomberg is weak – and he comes across as nervous too. If he didn’t have money, he wouldn’t be within miles of this stage. — Ari Fleischer (@AriFleischer) February 20, 2020

Seriously, what was Bloomberg’s debate prep. Ad money could have gone there, no? #DemDebate — Steven Romo (@stevenromo) February 20, 2020

Bloomberg’s disastrous debate performance puts the vulnerable House Democrats who endorsed him in a tough spot. They’ll be asked the same line of tough questions about the mayor’s past sexual harassment accusations. — Kirk A. Bado (@kirk_bado) February 20, 2020

This debate has been a NASCAR race and Bloomberg wrecked on pretty much the first lap. — Brian Fallon (@brianefallon) February 20, 2020

Is @MikeBloomberg still in this race? Or did he drop out yet? #DemocraticDebate — Cenk Uygur (@cenkuygur) February 20, 2020

Well, i don’t normally comment during debate, but i have to say the two women Senators in this debate are head and shoulders doing better than anyone else. And bloomberg is not meeting this moment at all thus far. And has not responded well to the powerful attacks on him. — Matthew Dowd (@matthewjdowd) February 20, 2020

Did Elizabeth Warren just end Bloomberg’s campaign? How many NDAs did Bloomberg force women to sign. She kept asking. He wouldn’t answer. Put a fork in him. — Michael Moore (@MMFlint) February 20, 2020

bloom more like wilt — Alexandra Petri (@petridishes) February 20, 2020

Bloomberg brought a wallet to a gun fight tonight — Justin Baragona (@justinbaragona) February 20, 2020

bloomberg definitely hopping in his money vault uncle scrooge style to feel better after this — Desus Nice (@desusnice) February 20, 2020

BREAKING: Bloomberg offers NDAs to every debate viewer — The Daily Show (@TheDailyShow) February 20, 2020

Overheard: “I’m afraid Mike’s not coming off so well.” — Olivia Nuzzi (@Olivianuzzi) February 20, 2020

As always, if you have a newsworthy tip about any of the candidates on stage tonight, my email is: [email protected] — Ronan Farrow (@RonanFarrow) February 20, 2020

El Bloombito no es doing well in el debato — Marlow Stern (@MarlowNYC) February 20, 2020

