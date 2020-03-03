comScore

Bloomberg Touts 2020 Chances Despite Poor Super Tuesday: ‘We Proved We Can Win Voters Who Will Decide the General’

By Josh FeldmanMar 3rd, 2020, 9:43 pm

Michael Bloomberg was banking on a strong showing on Super Tuesday. As of this posting, the night is not going well for his campaign — their only victory has been in American Samoa.

Bloomberg fired up the crowd at his campaign event in Florida Tuesday night nonetheless, saying, “I am running to beat Donald Trump and to start rebuilding our country and to start getting things done.”

He called his candidacy a “campaign of human decency” and went on to claim significant successes in the race so far:

Tonight we proved something very important. We proved we can win the voters who will decide the general election, and isn’t that what this is all about? Now, while my fellow candidates spent a whole year focusing on the first four states, I was out campaigning against Donald Trump in the states where the election will actually be decided — like Wisconsin and Michigan and Pittsburgh and Ohio and North Carolina, and of course Florida.

Bloomberg’s overall prospects, however, don’t look good:

You can watch above, via Fox News.

