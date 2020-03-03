Michael Bloomberg was banking on a strong showing on Super Tuesday. As of this posting, the night is not going well for his campaign — their only victory has been in American Samoa.

Bloomberg fired up the crowd at his campaign event in Florida Tuesday night nonetheless, saying, “I am running to beat Donald Trump and to start rebuilding our country and to start getting things done.”

He called his candidacy a “campaign of human decency” and went on to claim significant successes in the race so far:

Tonight we proved something very important. We proved we can win the voters who will decide the general election, and isn’t that what this is all about? Now, while my fellow candidates spent a whole year focusing on the first four states, I was out campaigning against Donald Trump in the states where the election will actually be decided — like Wisconsin and Michigan and Pittsburgh and Ohio and North Carolina, and of course Florida.

Bloomberg’s overall prospects, however, don’t look good:

Michael Bloomberg spent $43 million on advertising in Virginia, North Carolina and Alabama. Joe Biden spent $772k on advertising in those states. Biden projected to win all three. — David Wright (@DavidWright_7) March 4, 2020

WATCH: Josh Lederman reports Bloomberg campaign officials tell him that they will have to “take another look tomorrow, once the data comes in.” #SuperTuesday@JoshNBCNews: “They will take a look to see whether there’s a reason to continue with this after tomorrow.” pic.twitter.com/NDrcAmcMov — NBC News NOW (@NBCNewsNow) March 4, 2020

Just talked to a source close to the @MikeBloomberg campaign a few min ago who said the rationale for the campaign basically got wiped out with @JoeBiden‘s blowout in South Carolina. “At least I got a bunch of free sandwiches out of it.” — Cameron Joseph (@cam_joseph) March 4, 2020

On phone with source close to Bloomberg campaign, they tell me Bloomberg should drop out: “The writing is on the wall,” they said, adding the campaign should “reassess in the morning and make the decision to get behind Biden and hope he doesn’t fuck it up, which he will.” — Adrian Carrasquillo (@Carrasquillo) March 4, 2020

