During an analysis of the delegate wins on Super Tuesday, MSNBC’s Steve Kornacki was clearly taken aback by Joe Biden’s success.

When comparing the former vice president’s delegate haul to predictions made prior to the primary day, Kornacki stated, “If it had been a week ago and you said at this hour it was going to be Joe Biden 167, Sanders 106 — I know Sanders has California coming, I know there’s a lot to come, and Texas — but this is shocking in just the span of a week.”

“I just want to take one step back and give you a bigger picture look at the delegates that are coming into view right now,” he continued. “We are seeing Joe Biden roll up landslide numbers in the Southeast.”

“In North Carolina, by the way, it’s the same day vote coming in, his lead has already gone from six to twelve statewide… and what it means is there’s the potential here… for Biden to net over Sanders.”

Sen. Bernie Sanders has had a consistently impressive showing in polls prior to Super Tuesday, explaining Kornacki’s shock at the current delegate numbers.

Biden has picked up seven states in on Super Tuesday thus far, according to projections. Sanders has won three. Texas and California, the two biggest states, remain uncalled.

Biden can thank some recent events for his momentum: A resounding win in South Carolina, and the subsequent endorsements from fellow moderates and former presidential candidates Pete Buttigieg and Amy Klobuchar.

